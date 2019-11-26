Ed Woodward Addresses Jose Mourinho Transfer Disputes at Manchester United

Ed Woodward Addresses Jose Mourinho Transfer Disputes at Manchester UnitedNovember 26, 2019
Jose Mourinho ended his time as Manchester United manager on disappointing terms, and the club's executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, has discussed disputes between the pair on some transfer decisions.
"The Special One" was recently appointed Tottenham Hotspur manager, almost one year after he was sacked at Old Trafford, where it was largely known Mourinho didn't get his way with transfers as hoped.
Woodward recently spoke to United We Stand (h/t Mirror's Rich Jones) and hinted at some transfer disagreements with Mourinho, nodding to others who had input on which players the club pursued:
"It is true that there was a difference of opinion on one or two players between the manager and the recruitment department.
"Sometimes I have to be one who delivers the 'no,' which isn't easy, because our natural tendency is to back the manager in every possible circumstance, but we have to listen to the recruitment experts too."
Woodward, an investment banker, helped the Glazer family in their 2005 takeover of the Premier League club and was offered a role with the outfit thereafter. The 48-year-old has earned some criticism from fans and supporter groups for prioritising revenue too far ahead of the on-field product.
Mourinho has earned something of a reputation for having an expensive taste in football, racking up considerable bills at the likes of United, Chelsea and Real Madrid in his more recent posts.
Sky Sports Statto noted the stricter spending at Spurs may not be what Mourinho has grown accustomed to in recent employments:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
Jose Mourinho has spent more money on transfers managing in England than Tottenham have since Daniel Levy took charge of Spurs in October 2001. Mourinho's English spending: £925m overall Average fee £17.8m Tottenham spending under Levy: £876m overall Average fee £7.8m https://t.co/e7EJhnE51Y
Mauricio Pochettino made it to last season's UEFA Champions League final despite not making a summer signing at the start of the term, the first Premier League manager to do so since the system was introduced.
The Times' Henry Winter agreed Tottenham may require a lot of change on Mourinho's part if they're to achieve their title aspirations:
Henry Winter @henrywinter
Good luck to Mourinho at Spurs. Not the busted flush depicted. He'll organise them. But it seems an odd fit unless he's given more transfer funds than Pochettino was, discovers humility, rediscovers his old humour and charm, and plays football in keeping with #thfc traditions.
The Portuguese was still at the United helm in March 2018, when he gave a press conference speech about "football heritage." There, he said the only way his side could catch then-dominant Premier League leaders Manchester City was if their local rivals stopped spending.
Despite not getting every target he wanted at United, Mourinho still spent around £370 million in three-and-a-half years at the club. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in charge of the team now and has already received backing with signings like £80 million Harry Maguire and £45 million Aaron Wan-Bissaka this past summer.
Many supporters at Old Trafford would contend there has to be change in United's board for success to return to the club, with results having slumped during Woodward's seven years on the board of directors.
Football writer Colin Millar recently suggested Woodward's position at the club would be safe provided he delivered growth in revenue, citing some poor decisions in which he would have played a leading hand:
Colin Millar @Millar_Colin
It is ironic of course that Woodward's disastrous negotiating on sporting deals drain money from the business side of the club. They are paying Alexis Sanchez a six-figure weekly sum to pay for Inter. Paying off LVG, Mourinho deals because Woodward extended the originals. Etc.
The Red Devils are in the hunt for UEFA Europa League glory this season and return to action in Group L on Thursday when they travel to Astana.
Quiz: Name the 22 Clubs to Have Won UCL/European Cup