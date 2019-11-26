Harry Kane Dismisses £250M Tottenham Price Tag Talk: All I Can Do Is Do My Best

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Harry Kane has dismissed talk of a £250 million price tag and discussed his desire to win silverware under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Goal's Chris Burton, the striker is said to have been valued at the world-record sum by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

On his reported price tag, he said:

"When you do well as a player, it brings a price tag on your head.

"But, look, all I can do is do my best for the team, and that's what I've always done.

"I've always tried to score, I've always tried to work hard, win free-kicks and get over the line any way you can.

"That's what I'll continue to do. I want to win trophies, that's clear, so, hopefully, we can do that this year."

The 26-year-old said Tottenham will be targeting the FA Cup or the UEFA Champions League this season.

Spurs went out of the Carabao Cup in their first match in the competition at the hands of Colchester United, and the Premier League is already well out of reach given they're 20 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Kane also hailed Mourinho as a "proven winner."

Given Kane's goalscoring record, he would command an astronomical fee if he were to leave Spurs.

He notched his 175th goal for the club in Mourinho's first game in charge, a 3-2 win over West Ham United:

Football writer Graham Ruthven and Spurs blogger Chris Miller could already see Mourinho's impact on the player:

Kane has reached his remarkable tally for the Lilywhites in just 269 appearances. He also has 29 assists.

This season, he has netted 11 goals in 16 games for his club, and 10 goals and five assists in six matches for England.

His international record is astounding:

Kane is among the most prolific strikers in world football—the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Aguero and Luis Suarez—but what separates him from them is age.

They're all in their 30s and will soon enter the twilight years of their careers, while Kane is in his prime.

That—and the fact he's contracted until 2024—makes him Spurs' most valuable asset, so there are few clubs with the resources to prise him away any time soon.

A continued lack of silverware could drive the club captain to seek new pastures in the future, but Mourinho has won 25 honours—including eight league titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues—in his career, so a trophy with Spurs may not be too far away.