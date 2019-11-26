Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone Warns Juventus Are More Than Cristiano Ronaldo

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has warned his players to not just pay attention to Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday when they visit Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.

Simeone is aware of the threat Ronaldo poses, but Juventus' talent does not end with him:

Per AS, Simeone said: "He always played really well against us. He is the No. 1, an amazing player. He always knows how to create problems to his opponents. But I don't think it will be just Ronaldo against Atletico Madrid."

He added: "It will be a great game against a very strong and demanding team."

Ronaldo did not feature against Atalanta on Saturday as he continues to nurse a knee injury, but he looks set to play on Tuesday:

The former Real Madrid man has repeatedly haunted Atletico over the years, bagging 25 goals against them.

Even a move to Italy has not stopped him doing so. He notched a hat-trick against them in the round of 16 of the Champions League last season (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

Perhaps as a result of the injury he's had, Ronaldo has been disappointing this season by his usual standards with six goals in 14 appearances in all competitions.

However, Atletico and the Champions League—in which he has 127 goals—often bring out the best in him.

Even if it doesn't on Tuesday, the Bianconeri also have the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala to call upon.

The pair came to Juve's rescue against Atalanta when the team were 1-0 down with 20 minutes remaining, per ESPN FC's Andrew Cesare:

Higuain has two goals and three assists in his last three Serie A matches, while he also has a goal and two assists in four Champions League games this season.

As for Dybala, he's scored in Juve's last two league games. He also has two goals and an assist in the Champions League despite playing just 107 minutes in that competition.