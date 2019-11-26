Premier League Fixtures: Week 14 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Premier League leaders Liverpool host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday hoping to increase their eight-point cushion at the top of the table.

England's top outfits return from their European commitments in Week 14, when Chelsea host West Ham United and defending champions Manchester City are on the road to Newcastle United.

Jose Mourinho will make his home Premier League debut as Tottenham Hotspur manager when they host Bournemouth, while Unai Emery's Arsenal will be tested by a trip to face Norwich City on Sunday.

Second-place Leicester City will hope they can beat Everton at home to keep touch with the front-runners, while Manchester United host Aston Villa.

Week 14 Schedule, Predictions

Saturday, November 30

Newcastle United 1-3 Manchester City, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Bournemouth, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Chelsea 3-1 West Ham United, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Liverpool 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Southampton 2-1 Watford, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Sheffield United, 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Norwich City 2-2 Arsenal, 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Manchester United 3-1 Aston Villa, 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

Leicester City 2-0 Everton, 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

Emery On the Brink at Norwich

A trip to Norwich City has rarely looked so daunting for Arsenal, who find themselves scrambling for any kind of victory after enduring a run of six games without a win.

Saturday's 2-2 draw at home to Southampton—who are one point off the bottom of the Premier League—left a sense that Unai Emery's future as manager is in peril.

James Benge of Football.London referenced the board's apparent trust in the Spaniard following that result, though he suggested the pledge of support is hollow:

There's a feeling that Emery could be sacked unless matters improve, and anything but three points at Carrow Road on Sunday would be a major disappointment as far as fans are concerned.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton appeared on BBC 5 Live Sport and said Arsenal should enter the market for recently sacked Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino:

Two of Norwich's three league wins this season have come at Carrow Road, and the Canaries are off the bottom of the table following their 2-0 win at Everton on Saturday.

Blues Bounce Back in London Derby

Frank Lampard knows Chelsea will be motivated to get back on course in Saturday's derby at home to West Ham following their loss against Manchester City in Week 13.

Pep Guardiola's men bounced back from their pre-international break defeat to leaders Liverpool by beating Chelsea 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday:

That loss brought an end to Chelsea's run of away form under Lampard, and even that required a piece of Riyad Mahrez magic to edge the result in Manchester, per Squawka:

Lampard spent the first six years of his professional playing career at West Ham, and he'll likely be particularly motivated to get one over his former club in the return to Stamford Bridge.

Manuel Pellegrini is another manager under growing pressure to turn form around following a 3-2 loss at home to Mourinho's Tottenham on Saturday.

However, the Hammers haven't won in more than two months, and a run of eight games without a victory (six defeats, two draws) suggests they'll struggle at Stamford Bridge.

Wilder Wisdom Outwits Wolves

It says much about the transformation Chris Wilder has brought about at Sheffield United that the Blades can end a 3-3 draw at home to Manchester United and still be disappointed.

Such was the case on Sunday when the Blades lost a 2-0 lead to trail 3-2 before eventually rescuing a point, and a trip to Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers in Week 14 poses another tough obstacle.

The draw with the Red Devils extended the Steel City side's unbeaten run to six matches (four draws, two wins), and football writer Leanne Prescott praised Wilder for his impact:

Few might have thought Wolves and the Blades would be duking it out for a top-six finish, but two managers offering their own tactical nuances will pit their methods against one another at Molineux.

The Blades are yet to be beaten away from home this season, and Wolves are sure to have some fatigue concerns after they travel to Braga on Thursday in a vital UEFA Europa League Group K matchup.