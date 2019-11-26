Marcus Peters' Trash Talk Toward Jalen Ramsey During Postgame Scuffle Revealed

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens in mid-October, and he made sure they in his team's 45-6 victory Monday.

Peters and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, whom the Rams acquired via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars shortly after they shipped out the former, had to be separated after the game while talking trash.

Mike Jones of USA Today and Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic noted Peters didn't appear to be over the trade and was happy to help try to prevent the defending NFC champions from reaching the playoffs:

Ramsey was held back on his way to the locker room after the game:

Peters backed up his trash talk with impressive play, tallying a team-high eight tackles and an interception. He was a primary reason Los Angeles failed to find the end zone despite an offense featuring Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley II.

The interception came early in the fourth quarter when the game was well in hand, and the University of Washington product gathered his defensive teammates for a photo opportunity just to rub some salt in the wound at his old stomping grounds:

The Peters trade has worked out nicely for the Ravens, who gave up linebacker Kenny Young and a fifth-round draft pick. Since then, Peters has three interceptions in five games, including a pick-six against the Seattle Seahawks and another against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Baltimore is also a perfect 5-0 in that span, though Lamar Jackson's individual brilliance on the other side of the ball has something to do with that.

What's more, Peters isn't wrong about Monday's loss being a monster blow to the Rams' playoff chances.

They are just 6-5 and two games behind the Minnesota Vikings for the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With the Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers among their final five opponents, they have an uphill climb just to get back into the race.