Week 13 Fantasy Football Projections: Top Streaming Options for Notable Injuries

Week 13 of the 2019 fantasy football season is here.

If you're still taking time to read this, that's a good thing. Chances are you still have a stake in this race and quite possibly a chance to cap this campaign with a league title.

We're here to help get you to the finish line. With all byes out of the way, this could be the perfect time to get creative with your bench spots and try riding a few heat waves.

We'll break down our favorite waiver-wire target—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—at each offensive position below.

Top Streaming Options for Week 13

Quarterback: Sam Darnold, New York Jets (39 Percent Owned)



It seems the paranormal activity around Sam Darnold warped perceptions about the Jets signal-caller, and it's now made 2018's No. 3 pick vastly under-owned.

The 22-year-old was the seventh-highest scorer at his position in Weeks 10 and 11, per NFL.com In Week 12, he jumped all the way to third while completing his first career contest with multiple passing touchdowns, a rushing score and zero interceptions.

Some astute observers may note Darnold's heater has come against a pillow-soft portion of the schedule. Over the last three weeks, he has passed and rushed his way through the Raiders, Redskins and Giants for 838 passing yards with seven passing touchdowns, two rushing scores and only a single interception.

Guess what that quality of competition (or lack thereof) means for his numbers—not a thing. There are no bonus points for toppling elite defenses, and points aren't taking away for shredding less-than-stingy ones.

Besides, Darnold's run of favorable matchups is the gift that keeps on giving. He'll draw the Bengals up next (third-most fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, per Yahoo) and then the Dolphins (fifth-most) in Week 14.

Running Back: Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks (19 Percent Owned)

While Russell Wilson has thrown himself into the MVP race, the Seahawks are more than willing to ground-and-pound their opponents into submission.

So, if there really has been a changing of the guard in Seattle, it could have massive implications for the waiver wire.

We don't know whether that's the case just yet. But we do know Chris Carson was effectively erased from Sunday's game plan after coughing up his fifth and sixth fumbles of the season, most among all running backs. We also know not coincidentally Penny received a career-high 14 carries, which he turned into 129 yards and a touchdown against a good Philadelphia front seven.

If the torch changed hands, that's a gigantic development. Carson is the ninth-highest scoring back this season, and the electric Penny would immediately receive RB1 upside if made the starter.

Granted, that isn't guaranteed to happen. Even if it does, this wouldn't necessarily be the week Penny ranks among the running back elites with the stingy Vikings coming to town. But streamers rarely offer an opportunity with this much potential. If he hits the jackpot, you should too.

Wide Receiver: James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers (20 Percent Owned)

If safety is your Week 13 waiver-wire focus, look elsewhere (probably in the direction of Cole Beasley). But if you're OK taking on more risk for the chance to score a greater reward, James Washington is your guy.

The 23-year-old is increasingly becoming more of Pittsburgh's guy here lately, no matter if he's catching passes from college teammate Mason Rudolph or undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges.

Washington is a home run waiting to happen. His average reception this season has spanned 18.0 yards. He's had at least one reception of 21-plus yards in seven of his 10 games.

The Oklahoma State product is also seeing the kind of volume increase that could yield some monster numbers in the near future. He's been targeted at least seven times in two of the last three weeks, and he finished both contests with 90-plus receiving yards and a score. He hasn't had fewer than four targets in any of his last six games, and he had six or more in four of them.

Tight End: Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts (33 Percent Owned)

If you're a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, then surely you're appreciative of the opportunities that injuries will create.

While you always hate to see a player go down, there's no denying Jack Doyle's fantasy value is going way up with Eric Ebron landing on injured reserve.

The two talented tight ends effectively cancelled each other out up to this point. Neither enjoyed more than five receptions of 70 receiving yards in a game this season; Doyle never hit either mark, topping out at four for 61.

But just last season, when injuries limited Doyle to six games, Ebron was the fourth-highest scorer at the position. Doyle could offer similar upside now that he'll be on his own, starting this week when he gets a Titans defense allowing the 11th-most fantasy points to tight ends.