Report: Eric Ebron Out for Season; Colts TE Needs Surgery for Ankle Injuries

Mike Marshall/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron will miss the remainder of the 2019 season because of injuries in both of his ankles.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Ebron needs surgery to fix ailments in both ankles and will be placed on injured reserve. He recorded 31 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns in the Colts' first 11 games.

A Pro Bowler in 2018, Ebron had struggled with nagging injuries and his own frustration with his role in the Colts offense. He publicly admitted earlier this month he went into coach Frank Reich's office to discuss getting the ball more.

"I'll preach it," Ebron said, per Stephen Holder of The Athletic. "Put (me) in the game and good things happen. They know that. We've had our series of talks. This organization is really good when it comes to hearing their players and understanding their players and working with them. Hopefully, things change."

The tight end targets should now fall solely on Jack Doyle, who has essentially split them down the middle with Ebron this season. Doyle has recorded 30 receptions for 304 yards and three touchdowns but has topped 50 yards in a game just once through 11 games.

Ebron will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2019 season, so it's possible he has played his last game in Indianapolis. He will likely be among the secondary options on the market, provided Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry reaches free agency.