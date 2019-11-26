Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Lineup Advice, Stars to Exploit and Sleeper Options

Leon Halip/Getty Images

As we roll into Thanksgiving week with three games on the slate for Turkey Day, fantasy owners have to put more thought into their lineups by Thursday.

Among the three Thanksgiving games, several players should list as must-start options, but the opening contest between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions features a sleeper pick, who may keep himself on the radar for the remainder of the year.

As the season progresses, so do players and their comfort within offensive systems. We're beginning to see a second-year quarterback blossom under a new head coach. As a result, fantasy owners should buy stock in his wide receivers.

For those who plan on enjoying a festive holiday, check out this week's start 'em, sit 'em and sleeper picks before the activities.

All sleeper choices are owned in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Monday 10 p.m. ET.

Quarterbacks

1. Kyler Murray vs. Los Angeles Rams: Start 'Em

2. Dak Prescott vs. Buffalo Bills: Start 'Em

3. Kirk Cousins vs. Seattle Seahawks: Start 'Em

4. Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Baltimore Ravens: Sit 'Em

5. Baker Mayfield vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Nick Foles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (33 Percent Owned)

Since his return from a collarbone injury, Nick Foles hasn't looked impressive under center, throwing for two touchdown passes and an interception, but he could put together his best game in a Jacksonville Jaguars uniform this week.

The Jaguars will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who field the 31st-ranked pass defense in yards allowed per game. The club has also surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air.

If the Buccaneers' trend of lapses in coverage continues, Foles should have a solid outing as a decent streamer at quarterback. He has a talented trio of wide receivers to target in Dede Westbrook, DJ Chark Jr. and Chris Conley. Jacksonville should be able to poke holes in Tampa Bay's secondary.

Secondly, Foles could be playing to keep his job. Head coach Doug Marrone has been asked about a switch back to Gardner Minshew II, but he's resisted. Foles must show something to justify his four-year, $88 million deal.

Running Backs

1. Todd Gurley vs. Arizona Cardinals: Start 'Em

2. Derrick Henry vs. Indianapolis Colts: Start 'Em

3. Phillip Lindsay vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Start 'Em

4. Carlos Hyde vs. New England Patriots: Sit 'Em

5. Joe Mixon vs. New York Jets: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Bo Scarbrough vs. Chicago Bears (43 Percent Owned)

In consecutive weeks, Bo Scarbrough led the Detroit Lions backfield in rush attempts and yards. Although he fumbled in his last outing, the Alabama product seems locked into the lead role with Ty Johnson and pass-catching specialist J.D. McKissic behind him on the depth chart. The latter two tailbacks combined for five rush attempts in Week 12.

The Chicago Bears run defense has allowed 109-plus yards in three of the last four games. Furthermore, defensive end Akiem Hicks is on injured reserve with an elbow issue. Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan has missed the last two contests with an elbow ailment.

On Thanksgiving Day, Scarbrough could feast on the Bears' ailing front seven while handling the majority workload. This suggestion seems dicey because of Chicago's reputation for fielding a hard-nosed defense, but the second-year tailback could have some success if he logs 15 or more carries.

The Lions and Bears contest may turn into a low-scoring matchup, but because of Scarbrough's volume in rush attempts, one touchdown could put him in the 15-20 point range in terms of fantasy output.

Wide Receivers

1. Calvin Ridley vs. New Orleans Saints: Start 'Em

2. Stefon Diggs vs. Minnesota Vikings: Start 'Em

3. Dede Westbrook vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Start 'Em

4. Emmanuel Sanders vs. Baltimore Ravens: Sit 'Em

5. Mike Williams vs. Denver Broncos: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Robby Anderson vs. Cincinnati Bengals (53 Percent Owned)

The New York Jets offense is starting to show promising signs under head coach Adam Gase in the last three weeks, scoring 34 points in all those contests. Since Week 10, quarterback Sam Darnold has logged seven touchdown passes and an interception. He's also spreading the ball around.

For a majority of the season, wideout Jamison Crowder emerged as the top pass-catching option, he leads the team in targets (77). Last week, against the Oakland Raiders, Robby Anderson hauled in long receptions for 31, 30 and 24 yards.

Coming into the season, Anderson projected as the big-play receiving threat, so it's a positive sign to see him come down with multiple receptions for 20 or more yards.

In Week 13, the Jets will face the Cincinnati Bengals' 21st-ranked pass defense in yards allowed per contest, which gives Darnold an opportunity to extend his hot streak. That bodes well for the Jets wide receivers.

After Anderson's Week 12 performance, he's back on the radar as a flex option or WR3 for rosters in need of help at the position.

Tight Ends

1. Zach Ertz vs. Miami Dolphins: Start 'Em

2. Darren Waller vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Start 'Em

3. Jared Cook vs. Atlanta Falcons: Start 'Em

4. Vance McDonald vs. Cleveland Browns: Sit 'Em

5. Gerald Everett vs. Arizona Cardinals: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Dallas Goedert vs. Miami Dolphins (53 Percent Owned)

Quarterback Carson Wentz bruised his hand Sunday, and he's considered day-to-day, but the injury doesn't seem serious enough to put him in danger of missing the upcoming contest against the Miami Dolphins.

Even if Wentz misses the next game, Dallas Goedert may continue to see a significant number of targets in the passing attack. Wideouts Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) sat out the last game because of injuries. The former has been out for the previous two contests.

Because of the Philadelphia Eagles' injury-riddled wide receiver corps, the quarterback under center—whether it's Wentz or backup Josh McCown—will likely rely on Zach Ertz and Goedert. The former leads the team in catches (67) and receiving yards (712). The latter has the most touchdown receptions (four) for the club.

Even before injuries struck the Eagles' wide receiver unit, Goedert held a solid role in the passing offense. This season, he's started six contests and played 56.48 percent of offensive snaps.

In Week 12, Goedert listed second in targets (eight) behind Ertz. If Jeffery and Agholor continue to nurse their injuries on the sideline, expect another outing with the one-two punch at tight end to lead the way in Philadelphia's aerial attack.

Defenses

1. Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Redskins: Start 'Em

2. Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Start 'Em

3. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Start 'Em

4. New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons: Sit 'Em

5. Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins (40 Percent Owned)

The Eagles defense is coming off a strong performance, sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson six times Sunday. Safety Rodney McLeod also recorded an interception.

Philadelphia will battle against the Dolphins offensive line, which ranks 30th in pass protection based on adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has been sacked 11 times over the last two outings.

The Dolphins have struggled to protect the football, committing five turnovers since Week 10. For the season, Miami has at least one giveaway in all but one contest.

Although the Eagles offense has looked awful coming out of their bye week, scoring 19 points in Weeks 11 and 12 combined, the defense allowed an average 17 points to the New England Patriots and Seahawks—two top-eight scoring clubs based on average points per contest.

Philadelphia should be able to put the clamps on Miami's 30th-ranked scoring unit.