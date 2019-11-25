Peter Schmeichel Says Manchester United Should Start Nemanja Matic

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should recall Nemanja Matic to the Red Devils' starting XI.

Speaking to Premier League Productions (h/t Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News), the ex-goalkeeper criticised United's core after Sunday's 3-3 draw at Sheffield United.

"They needed a player like Matic today, just to sit in that defensive midfield role and just calm things down He’s been criticised for being slow and playing the ball backwards too many times, but sometimes they needed that in this game.

"I like Fred, but he definitely needs somebody strong, somebody that can control him.

"You want to talk about where Man United are in this evolving period, but just the fact that Scott McTominay is not there is a problem."

Fred partnered Andreas Pereira in central midfield for the game at Bramall Lane, as McTominay and Paul Pogba recover from injury.

Jesse Lingard was brought on to influence the midfield in the second half, but United were often overrun and lacking in quality across the pitch.

Matic has suffered injury problems this season and has struggled for full fitness, starting just two games in the Premier League this term.

The 31-year-old has been recovering since October's international break and is now close to fitness, per the club's official website. Solskjaer has said the former Chelsea player is back in training alongside Luke Shaw, who was injured at the start of the campaign.

"Of course, it is always helpful when players are coming back and we have numbers in training," Solskjaer said. "We shouldn't expect too much of them because they have been out for a long, long time."

United are short of midfield depth, and if Matic can rediscover his best form, he could soon be reintegrated into the first-team squad.

The emergence of McTominay as a pivotal player will limit the Serbia international's playing time, but his defensive qualities could be useful in the months ahead.

Fred appears to have Solskjaer's trust after a long spell out of the reckoning, and he is likely to keep his starting spot while McTominay continues to rehabilitate from injury.

The January transfer window could tempt the Norwegian to explore the market, especially if Matic fails to deliver once he returns.

According to James Ducker of the Telegraph, Matic could reportedly leave Old Trafford in January, with AC Milan and Inter Milan interested in his availability. The player's deal is set to expire in the summer but the club have an extra 12-month option they could trigger.

Solskjaer has built this season's team around pace and youth, and when everyone is available Matic doesn't appear to fit the philosophy the coach wants to progress with going forward.

Both of United's first-choice central defenders lack speed, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof preferring to sit deep. Solskjaer has opted to play mobile players in front of them in midfield, and this will count against Matic's style in selection.