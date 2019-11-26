Champions League 2019: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Predictions for Tuesday

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will advance to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 with victories on Tuesday against Shakhtar Donetsk and Olympiacos, respectively.

Jose Mourinho also returns to Europe's biggest club competitions after replacing Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs.

Real Madrid can book their spot in the knockouts with a win over Paris Saint-Germain, but they will also advance if Club Brugge fail to collect three points at Galatasaray.

Bayern Munich, PSG and Juventus have already guaranteed qualification from the group stage with two games remaining.

Tuesday's TV Schedule and Predictions

Group A

Galatasaray vs. Club Brugge: 5:55 p.m. GMT, 12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN, 0-2

Real Madrid vs. PSG: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN, 2-1

Group B

Red Star Belgrade vs. Bayern Munich: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra 3, 1-2



Tottenham vs. Olympiacos: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2, 4-0

Group C

Atalanta vs. Dinamo Zagreb: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra 4, 1-1



Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3, 3-0



Group D

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Bayer Leverkusen: 5:55 p.m. GMT, 12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1, 0-1



Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra 2, 0-1



Tuesday's Odds (via Caesars)

Gala 19-10 Brugge 7-5, draw 5-2

Real Madrid 27-20 PSG 37-20, draw 53-20

Red Star 9-1 Bayern 27-100, draw 21-4



Spurs 1-4 Olympiacos 11-1, draw 5-1

Atalanta 53-10 Zagreb 19-4, draw 7-2



Manchester City 17-10 Shakhtar 15-1, draw 13-2

Lokomotiv 27-10, Leverkusen 1-1, draw 13-5

Juve 11-10 Atletico 3-1, draw 21-10

Two of England's four representatives will qualify from the group stage if they can take maximum points on Tuesday. City and Spurs will be joined by Liverpool and Chelsea if they are victorious on Wednesday, making it a clean sweep for the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola and City crave Champions League success, but the return to the dugout of Mourinho will be one of the primary attractions on Matchday 5.

Mauricio Pochettino's exit last Tuesday was sudden, and despite leading Spurs to the Champions League final last term, the Argentinian was sacked after a disappointing start to the season.

Mourinho joins his new team with the north London outfit well-placed in Group G. Spurs are second and four points clear of third-placed Red Star Belgrade.

The Serbian side must defeat Bayern Munich away from home, with failure handing Spurs a path to the knockout stages with just a draw.

The Bundesliga champions are through, meaning they could rotate their starters, handing Red Star an advantage.

Real Madrid's early-season jitters appear to be a thing of the past, and consecutive wins over Galatasaray have placed Los Blancos on the edge of qualification.

The 13-time champions face Group G leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who are already safely through. Thomas Tuchel might also decide to employ rotation for his team, giving Real the upper hand. Neymar has just returned from injury and could be afforded the night off in Madrid.

Brugge are favourites to win at Gala, but progression is almost guaranteed for Zinedine Zidane's men.