Liverpool vs. Napoli: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

European champions Liverpool can secure their place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions on Wednesday with victory over Napoli at Anfield.

Three points for Jurgen Klopp's side will also ensure they finish as group winners, while Napoli will qualify with a win or if Red Bull Salzburg fail to beat Genk in the group's other game.

The two sides know each other well after being drawn in the same group for the second season running in the Champions League.

Napoli beat Liverpool 2-0 in Italy in September in the opening group game but lost 1-0 on their last visit to Anfield in December 2018.

Date: Wednesday, 27 November

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 2 (UK), TNT (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK), B/R Live (U.S.)

Match Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Liverpool 2-5, Draw 15-4, Napoli 7-1

Match Preview

Liverpool are flying high in Europe and on the domestic front. The Reds are unbeaten in the Premier League after 13 games and top the table by eight points from Leicester City.

The Reds are also a point clear of Napoli at the top of Group E and will be confident of qualifying given they boast a formidable home record in Europe:

Yet Liverpool will be wary of Napoli after their defeat in southern Italy earlier in the season. Late goals from Dries Mertens and Fernando Llorente did the damage as the Reds began the defence of their title in unconvincing fashion.

The hosts will be boosted by the return of forward Mohamed Salah on Wednesday. The Egypt international missed Saturday's win over Crystal Palace due to an ankle problem. However, Klopp has said he will be fit to take on Carlo Ancelotti's side, per Daniel Davis for MailOnline.

Napoli will be without two key attackers for the trip to Merseyside, as both Lorenzo Insigne and Arkadiusz Milik are sidelined through injury, according to Karl Matchett at The Independent.

Mertens and Hirving Lozano are likely to lead the attack for a Napoli side who are on a poor run of form and have gone six games without a win.

The club have also been rocked by off-field unrest, as ESPN's Matteo Bonetti summarised:

All of which has seen Ancelotti come under pressure and prompted speculation he could be replaced by Gennaro Gauttuso, according to Sport Mediaset (h/t Football Italia).

Napoli will be underdogs at Anfield and have a poor record in England. Per UEFA, they have drawn two and lost six of eight meetings away at Premier League clubs, and that winless run is unlikely to come to an end at Anfield.