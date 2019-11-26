Barcelona vs. Dortmund: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

La Liga champions Barcelona take on Borussia Dortmund at the Camp Nou on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League.

Ernesto Valverde's side top Group F by a point from the Bundesliga team and will qualify for the knockout stages with victory in front of their own supporters.

However, Dortmund can also qualify with a win which will see them move above Barca in the group and into top spot ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Date: Wednesday, 27 November

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport ESPN (UK), TUDN (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK), B/R Live (U.S.)

Match Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Barcelona 27-50, Draw 7-2, Dortmund 9-2

Match Preview

Barcelona are top of the group and in first place in La Liga, but they have not been at their best this season and had to come from behind to beat bottom side Leganes 2-1 on Saturday.

They also head into Wednesday's match with problems in defence due to injury and suspension. ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden summed up the situation:

Barcelona were fortunate to escape with a 0-0 draw when they met Borussia Dortmund at the Westfalenstadion in September and had goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to thank for their point.

The Germany international saved a Marco Reus penalty and also denied the 30-year-old on two other occasions as Barca escaped with a draw:

However, Barcelona have an impressive home record in Europe and have not been beaten in their last 34 Champions League matches at the Camp Nou.

Valverde's side also welcome a Dortmund team under pressure and in poor form.

Manager Lucien Favre has seen his side thrashed 4-0 by Bayern Munich and forced to come from 3-0 down to rescue a draw against the Bundesliga's bottom side Paderborn in their last two games.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has handed Favre a warning ahead of their match against Barca:

The visitors also look set to be without striker Paco Alcacer for the clash. The former Barcelona forward picked up a knee injury against Paderborn and is "practically ruled out" of the game, per Javier Giraldo at Sport.

Both managers head into the match under pressure after some poor displays from their teams. Anything other than victory may cost Favre his job, but Barca are formidable opponents at home even when they are not at their best.