KSU Women's Basketball Player Kamiyah Street Arrested on Murder Charges

KSU Women's Basketball Player Kamiyah Street Arrested on Murder ChargesNovember 25, 2019
Alex Brandon/Associated Press
Kennesaw State junior guard Kamiyah Street has been charged with felony murder in the July 16 shooting death of 21-year-old man Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne, according to Shaddi Abusaid of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Per that report, she was arrested on eight separate charges, including "three counts of felony murder, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Fulton County jail records show."
