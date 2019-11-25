KSU Women's Basketball Player Kamiyah Street Arrested on Murder Charges

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Kennesaw State junior guard Kamiyah Street has been charged with felony murder in the July 16 shooting death of 21-year-old man Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne, according to Shaddi Abusaid of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Per that report, she was arrested on eight separate charges, including "three counts of felony murder, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Fulton County jail records show."

