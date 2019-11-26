Valencia vs. Chelsea: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Valencia welcome Chelsea to the Mestalla Stadium on Wednesday in Group H of the UEFA Champions League.

The group is finely balanced with two games left to play. Ajax, Chelsea and Valencia all have seven points and can still progress to the knockout stages.

Valencia overcame Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in September, but the Blues travel to Spain knowing they are unbeaten in three visits to the Mestalla.

Date: Wednesday, 27 November

Time: 5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 3 (UK), TUDN, TNT (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK), B/R Live (U.S.)

Match Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Valencia 23-10, Draw 53-20, Chelsea 11-10

Match Preview

Valencia are in the midst of another turbulent season and have already changed managers. Marcelino was fired in September and replaced by Albert Celades.

Yet Los Che have remained inconsistent despite the change in leadership. They head into Wednesday's match fresh from a 2-1 defeat to struggling Real Betis and are in 10th place in La Liga.

Valencia have also been up and down in Europe. They comfortably beat Ligue 1 side Lille 4-1 but also suffered a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at home to Ajax.

Midfielder Carles Soler has said the team will go into the game with confidence and will have chances against the Blues:

Chelsea also come into the game fresh from a defeat. Frank Lampard's side went down 2-1 to Manchester City on Saturday in the Premier League to end a strong run of form away from home:

In the Champions League Chelsea have recovered well from their opening defeat against Valencia. Lampard's young team have won at Ajax and Lille and recovered from going 4-1 down to secure a 4-4 draw against Erik ten Hag's side in their last fixture.

Victory for either team on Wednesday night would be enough to send them through to the knockout stages courtesy of a favourable head-to-head record.

ESPN FC's Dale Johnson explained the situation in the group:

Chelsea have improved as the season has progressed and have picked up some impressive results in the Champions League. There was little to choose between the two teams at Stamford Bridge in the first game but with so much riding on this fixture it promises to be a tight and tense affair at the Mestalla.