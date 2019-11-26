EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 14 Premier League Fixtures

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Liverpool continue their Premier League charge on Saturday when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield.

Manchester City travel to Newcastle United on the same day, with the champions nine points behind the leaders.

Leicester City have won nine of their 13 league games this term, and the Foxes welcome struggling Everton to the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Chelsea and West Ham United cross swords in a London derby on Saturday, with Manchester United hosting Aston Villa the following day at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur meet Bournemouth in the capital, and Arsenal visit Norwich City.

Premier League Fixtures, Score Predictions

Saturday, Nov. 30

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City: 12:30 p.m. GMT, 7:30 a.m. ET, 1-3

Burnley vs. Crystal Palace: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET, 2-2

Chelsea vs. West Ham United: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET, 4-1

Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET, 2-1

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bournemouth: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET, 3-0

Southampton vs. Watford: 5:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. ET, 2-1

Sunday, Dec 1

Norwich City vs. Arsenal: 2 p.m. GMT, 9 a.m. ET, 2-3

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Sheffield United: 2 p.m. GMT, 9 a.m. ET, 0-0

Leicester City vs. Everton: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 a.m. ET, 3-0

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 a.m. ET, 1-1

Top Players

Dele Alli and Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur

The exit of Mauricio Pochettino from Spurs was one of the most shocking managerial departures in recent years, but the arrival of Jose Mourinho has quickly focused minds.

Pochettino was a hugely popular figure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but with only five wins in 17 games in all competitions this season, the Argentinian paid the price.

Spurs' starting XI has remained largely intact, so their declining form was laced with confusion. However, the Lilywhites appeared more dangerous during Mourinho's first game in charge at West Ham on Saturday.

Dele Alli was played in a more advanced role in midfield, providing him with a licence to raid in a way he had been denied in recent months.

The impact of the forward-thinking midfielder was positive for Mourinho during the 3-2 victory at West Ham. Harry Kane has looked isolated this season, but he was running off the shoulder of his marker as Alli pulled the strings behind.

The England internationals are world-class talents, and the impact of a new coach should trigger better displays. Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura also benefited at West Ham, with both scoring in front of their new boss, and the initial balance of the team seemed very good under Mourinho.

Spurs welcome Bournemouth to north London on Saturday. Eddie Howe's side have produced a mixed bag of results this season, and their defence might not have the quality to deal with Mourinho's attack.

The home team need victories fast, though. The top four appears a big ask for Mourinho, as the division's in-form teams comfortably occupy the UEFA Champions League positions.

Jamie Vardy and James Maddison, Leicester City

Leicester supporters have already been treated to one football miracle in recent years, so can Brendan Rodgers repeat Claudio Ranieri's Premier League success from 2015-16?

There was nothing to suggest Ranieri's squad could overturn the league hierarchy, but with Jamie Vardy and Co. in stupendous form, the unthinkable happened.

The striker is back in that rich vein form, and Leicester are producing performances on a par with their title-winning collective.

The arrival of James Maddison 16 months ago from Norwich was greeted with optimism, but the 23-year-old is now one of the most coveted midfielders in England.

His creativity has been at the heart of the Foxes' early success this term. The No. 10 can operate between the lines and provide Vardy with the type of service he craves. When the Foxes are ticking, they can deconstruct any defence in front of them.

Statman Dave highlighted Maddison's contribution during Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win at Brighton.

Everton are Leicester's next opponents on Sunday. The Toffees have underperformed this season and are four points above the relegation zone.

Vardy and Maddison could have a field day against the Merseyside outfit, and home fans will expect their team to maintain their second place in the table.

Leicester fans were able to dream four years ago. More than any other set of supporters in England, they know their team can shake the top six and win the Premier League crown.