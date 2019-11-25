Paulo Dybala: 'More Fun' at Juventus Under Maurizio Sarri; Feels 'Important'

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has said it's "more fun" at the club under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri and that he feels like an "important player" in the team again.

Dybala was linked with a move away from the Italian champions throughout the summer, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United said to be interested in the Argentina international.

However, Dybala stayed in Turin and has proved himself to be a useful player for the Italian coach, netting his fourth goal of the Serie A season in the 3-1 win over Atalanta on Saturday.

The forward said he's enjoying working with the former Chelsea and Napoli boss, per El Pais (h/t Football Italia):

"The way the team is led has changed. [Sarri] has a completely different way of understanding the game. For me, and maybe even the rest of the attackers, it's more fun.

"We keep the ball more and we're creating lots of chances. This gives you chances to take and do something different because you know you will get another go. You learn to play quickly and attack all the time. There are games where we create 20 chances. You can only imagine what this means for a striker."

Juventus fell behind against Atalanta, although they were able to pull their way back into the match thanks to a double from Gonzalo Higuain before Dybala then clinched the three points in added time.

Here are the highlights from what was a thrilling game in Bergamo:

Dybala added that he is content with his role in the squad and isn't trying to become something that's not natural to him.

"I feel like an important player, respected by the fans and my teammates," he said. "But I don't feel like a leader, and I'm not trying to be one."

While he may not be a leader, Dybala is showing signs of maturing since Sarri took over at the club.

With Cristiano Ronaldo out of the match due to injury, Italian football writer Adam Digby commented on the way in which the two forwards linked up:

The Forza Juventus Twitter account noted the improvement in Dybala's game this season compared to the previous one working under Massimiliano Allegri:

Given there appeared to be a strong chance of Dybala leaving Juventus in the summer, the forward will be delighted with the way in which the season has gone.

With Ronaldo still the main man in attack for the Bianconeri and Higuain enjoying a renaissance in Turin, Dybala is by no means guaranteed a starting spot. However, Sarri appears set to rotate his options in attack throughout the season, meaning the Juventus No. 10 will have a lot of opportunities to show what he can do.