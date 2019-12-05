Marco Silva Fired as Everton Manager After Loss to Liverpool in Merseyside Derby

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Marco Silva has been sacked as manager of Everton.

The Toffees announced the decision on Thursday with Everton sitting in 18th in the Premier League table after a dreadful start to the 2019-20 campaign.

The 5-2 loss to local rivals Liverpool proved to be the final straw for Everton's power-brokers, with the Toffees suffering nine defeats from their first 15 games of the campaign.

Afterward, the Portuguese was coy on questions regarding his future:

Many expected Everton to be challengers for a top-six berth this season after a strong end to the previous term when they beat Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United. However, despite spending big on the likes of Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi in the summer, they have toiled.

Everton have lost 2-0 to all three newly promoted teams and failed to settle on a consistent setup. Kean, who arrived from Juventus amid much hype, has been underutilised, starting just two Premier League games.

While wins over West Ham United and Southampton hinted at a turnaround in fortunes, the team have underperformed for too long, and the club opted to act.

Per Chris Bascombe of the Daily Telegraph, there are also doubts regarding those who have been tipped as possible replacements:

Dave Downie of BBC Sport was critical of the club following the embarrassing Merseyside derby loss:

According to Andy Hunter of the Guardian, Everton have considered ex-manager David Moyes as a possible replacement, with Tim Cahill poised to potentially come in as his assistant.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, who is an Everton supporter, is also said to be in the frame, per Sky Sports.