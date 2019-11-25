Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on November 25

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski failed to find the net in a Bundesliga game for the first time this season on Saturday, allowing some of European football's other top marksmen the chance to make up ground in the race for the Golden Shoe.

Lewandowski helped his side to a 4-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf, although he remains on 16 league goals for the campaign after he was only able to muster an assist.

At the moment, the Pole's biggest rival for the award comes in the form of Lazio's Ciro Immobile, who continued his brilliant campaign with the opener in his side's 2-1 Serie A win over Sassuolo. Elsewhere, Timo Werner and Jamie Vardy both got on the scoresheet for RB Leipzig and Leicester City respectively.

Here are the latest Golden Shoe standings and a recap of some of the best of the action this weekend.

Standings

1. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 16 x 2.0 = 32

2. Erik Sorga, Flora Tallinn: 31 x 1.0 = 31.0

3. Ciro Immobile, Lazio: 15 x 2.0 = 30.0

4. Ilia Shkurin, Energetik-BGU Minsk: 17 x 1.5 = 25.5

T5. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 12 x 2.0 = 24.0

T5. Timo Werner, RB Leipzig: 12 x 2.0 = 24.0

T7. Erling Haaland, Red Bull Salzburg: 15 x 1.5 = 22.5

T7. Mohamed Buya Turay, Djurgardens: 15 x 1.5 = 22.5

T7. Kamil Wilczek, Brondby: 15 x 1.5 = 22.5

T7. Jean-Pierre Nsame, Young Boys: 15 x 1.5 = 22.5

Rules: Every European league has been assigned a difficulty coefficient by UEFA between one and two. That coefficient is multiplied by a player's goal tally to calculate their overall points total.

For example, Lewandowski's goals in the Bundesliga are worth two points each, while Mohamed Buya Turay's efforts for Djurgardens are worth 1.5 due to the Allsvenskan's lower coefficient.

Recap

For Bayern, there were few issues in the clash with Fortuna, as they made it back-to-back 4-0 wins under Hans-Dieter Flick. Given the ease with which they found the net in the contest, it was a surprise to see Lewandowski wasn't among the goals.

It meant there was an opportunity for others to close the gap in the Golden Shoe stakes, with Immobile moving to within one of the Bayern star.

Per OptaPaolo, his goal against Sassuolo was a landmark one for the Italy international, as he moved into joint-third in Lazio's all-time Serie A top goalscorer list:

It was the eighth consecutive game in the top flight in which the Lazio man has found the net, helping the capital club make it five wins in succession and maintain third place in the Italian top flight.

In the Premier League, it was another positive day for Leicester City and an eventful one for Vardy. The Foxes striker scored his side's second goal in a 2-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion from the penalty spot; his initial effort was saved and followed up by James Maddison, only for the referee to determine the kick needed to be retaken.

The Leicester Twitter account summed up an eventful passage of football:

Vardy also produced this blistering surge on the counter to set up the opening goal of the game for Ayoze Perez:

Back in Germany, RB Leipzig are one of the most exciting sides to watch in European football at the moment, with Werner continuing to spearhead some of their thrilling play in the final third.

They were 4-1 winners over Cologne, with Werner getting the scoring underway with his 12th goal of the campaign.