NFL Playoff Picture 2019: Week 13 Standings, Wild-Card Info and Super Bowl Odds

The AFC wild-card battle could produce the most drama of any NFL postseason race.

Entering Week 13, four teams sit at 6-5, with the Pittsburgh Steelers owning the edge for the No. 6 seed at the moment.

Barring a late-season collapse out of the Buffalo Bills, six or seven franchises could be in the mix for the final AFC playoff position.

The NFC wild-card picture is much clearer, as Seattle and Minnesota are ahead of the Los Angeles Rams by multiple games and Philadelphia's only postseason path involves a NFC East crown.

NFL Standings

AFC

Division Leaders

1. New England (10-1)

2. Baltimore (8-2)

3. Houston (7-4)

4. Kansas City (7-4)

Wild-Card Race

5. Buffalo (8-3)

6. Pittsburgh (6-5)

7. Oakland (6-5)

8. Indianapolis (6-5)

9. Tennessee (6-5)

10. Cleveland (5-6)

11. Jacksonville (4-7)

12. Los Angeles Chargers (4-7)

13. New York Jets (4-7)

14. Denver (3-8)

15. Miami (2-9)

16. Cincinnati (0-11)

The Dallas Cowboys will gain plenty of fans from the AFC in Week 13, as they host the Bills on Thanksgiving Day.

A loss by Sean McDermott's team could close the gap between No. 5 and the rest of the pack to a single game.

John Munson/Associated Press

Even if the Bills pass their test at AT&T Stadium, they have to maneuver through matchups with Baltimore, Pittsburgh and New England in Weeks 14-16.

The Week 15 trip to Heinz Field carries the most importance, as it would serve as the head-to-head tiebreaker between the Bills and Steelers. Mike Tomlin's side may enter that clash at 8-5 if it takes care of Cleveland and Arizona in the next two weeks.

Pittsburgh's biggest issue could be its quarterback play. Devlin Hodges replaced Mason Rudolph on Sunday and led the Steelers to a win in Cincinnati. Tomlin told reporters that he was not going to reveal his quarterback decision for Week 13, per ESPN.com's Brooke Pryor.

In addition to Sunday, Hodges led the Steelers to a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, while Rudolph has five interceptions in his last two games.

Oakland blew an opportunity to take hold of the No. 6 seed by losing to the New York Jets, and now it sits beneath Pittsburgh on conference record.

Jon Gruden's team may suffer another setback Sunday when it visits Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders are 1-4 on their travels, but the lone victory is important since it came against Indianapolis.

The Colts are at a disadvantage with a 5-5 AFC record and losses to Oakland and Pittsburgh. Earning a sweep over Tennessee would be a good start to make a run at the No. 6 seed, and their only other game versus a team with a winning record occurs in Week 15 at New Orleans.

The Titans are in the best position to surge in the next two weeks with the Colts and Raiders on the docket.

James Kenney/Associated Press

However, those victories might not be enough to get in since Mike Vrabel's team finishes with two clashes against Houston and a Week 16 showdown with New Orleans, which could be fighting for the NFC's No. 1 seed at that point.

The Browns upending the Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday could be the result that sends a jolt through the AFC wild-card race.

Cleveland faces Cincinnati twice and visits Arizona in three of its final four contests. With those wins and a loss to Baltimore, the Browns would have an 8-4 conference record and a head-to-head tiebreaker over Pittsburgh.

The Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars can't be counted out yet, despite their current disadvantages.

Jacksonville still has to play the Chargers, Colts and Raiders, while the Jets close with Pittsburgh and Buffalo.

The Chargers are in the least enviable situation with two straight road games at Denver and Jacksonville, followed by Minnesota, Oakland and Kansas City in Weeks 15-17.

NFC

Division Leaders

1. San Francisco (9-1)

2. New Orleans (9-2)

3. Green Bay (8-2)

4. Dallas (6-5)

Wild-Card Race

5. Seattle (9-2)

6. Minnesota (8-3)

7. Los Angeles Rams (6-4)

8. Chicago (5-6)

9. Philadelphia (5-6)

10. Carolina (5-6)

11. Tampa Bay (4-7)

12. Detroit (3-7-1)

13. Arizona (3-7-1)

14. Atlanta (3-8)

15. New York Giants (2-9)

16. Washington (2-9)

Week 13's Monday night meeting between Seattle and Minnesota will likely decide the NFC's No. 5 seed.

If the Seahawks win at home, they will own a two-game lead over the Vikings and can chase the NFC West crown, which may be up for grabs in Week 17 versus San Francisco at CenturyLink Field.

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

If the 49ers were to drop from first to second in the NFC West, they would land a trip to the NFC East champion on Wild Card Weekend.

After Green Bay's loss at Levi's Stadium, Minnesota has a chance to steal the division from the Packers in Week 16 at Lambeau Field. Even if Mike Zimmer's squad loses that contest, it should still be locked into the postseason by Week 17 due to the gap between it and the Los Angeles Rams.

If the Rams fall to Baltimore on Monday, they would need to make up a two-game gap in five weeks on two teams that have both lost once since the start of October.

Chicago, Carolina and Philadelphia all need miracles to secure a wild-card position.

Of the three, the Eagles have the best chance to get into the playoffs, but that would be through winning the NFC East. Despite their recent struggles, they are still one game behind Dallas with a Week 16 clash at Lincoln Financial Field looming.

Doug Pederson's team could win out since its every other matchup is against a two-win team, while Dallas has to face Buffalo, Chicago and the Rams before coming to Philadelphia.

Super Bowl Odds

via Caesars



New England (+275; bet $100 to win $275)

New Orleans (+400)

Baltimore (+450)

San Francisco (+600)

Kansas City (+900)

Seattle (+1,000)

Minnesota (+1,200)

Dallas (+1,400)

Green Bay (+1,500)

Buffalo (+3,000)

Houston (+3,000)

Indianapolis (+5,000)

Even though New England lost to Baltimore, it still holds the inside track to home-field advantage in the AFC.

That and their previous championship history have the Patriots as the Super Bowl 54 favorite, but there are plenty of other worthy contenders.

San Francisco looks like a better bet by the week, and its Week 12 domination of Green Bay reinforced its spot atop the NFC.

However, a two-game stretch against Baltimore and New Orleans could change that perspective, especially if the Saints snatch the No. 1 seed from the 49ers in Week 14.

Seattle may carry the best value right now since it has a win over the 49ers and could earn a first-round bye in Week 17.

If the Seahawks beat the Vikings in Week 13, their odds may drop beneath +1,000 as they solidify their championship credentials.

Since the last five Super Bowls have featured No. 1 or No. 2 seeds, it is hard to justify a Super Bowl bet on anyone beneath Seattle due to their current playoff projections.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.