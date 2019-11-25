Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers Dominate Aaron Rodgers, Packers for Blowout Win on SNF

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers remain atop the NFC at 10-1 following a 37-8 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday night.

The game pitted one of the NFL's best offenses against one of the best defenses. Entering Week 12, the Packers ranked fifth in offensive efficiency and the 49ers sat second in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

San Francisco held Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense to 198 yards.

Only one game separates the Niners from the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks, but Sunday's win could have a big impact on which team holds home-field advantage in the NFC.

Notable Performers

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers: 14-of-20, 253 yards, two touchdowns

Tevin Coleman, RB, 49ers: 11 carries, 39 yards, one touchdown; two receptions, 10 yards

Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers: two receptions, 50 yards, one touchdown

George Kittle, TE, 49ers: six receptions, 129 yards, one touchdown

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers: 20-of-33, 104 yards, one touchdown; three carries, 13 yards

Aaron Jones, RB, Packers: 13 carries, 38 yards

Davante Adams, WR, Packers: seven receptions, 43 yards, one touchdown

Niners Defense Shuts Packers Down

Rodgers' 104 passing yards were his fewest in a single game this season.

The game's opening drive set the tone for the night. Fred Warner sacked Rodgers at the Packers' 14-yard line and forced a fumble. Nick Bosa recovered and set up San Francisco's offense two yards from the goal line.

San Francisco sacked Rodgers five times and put him under constant pressure in the pocket. Warner in particular had a big game, finishing with 11 total tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

And with the front seven doing its job, the secondary blanketed Green Bay's pass-catchers. Davante Adams was a non-factor, and Rodgers couldn't find anybody downfield.

On the other side of the ball, George Kittle made a big impact in his return after missing the last two weeks with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kittle had played with a broken bone in his ankle for much of San Francisco's Week 9 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Schefter added the ankle hasn't fully recovered, but it didn't stop the 2018 Pro Bowler from finishing as the Niners' leading receiver.

His 61-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter was the perfect response after the Packers had gotten on the board to raise some hope of a comeback.

In general, the 49ers offense sputtered for long stretches, particularly in the second half. Kittle's big play was a reminder of how quickly the unit can strike, however, with all of its best players on the field.

Slow Start Dooms Green Bay

No stat better symbolized the Packers' dreadful first half than their nine net passing yards. Rodgers had thrown for 41 yards but lost 32 yards on sacks.

The performance will have been even more frustrating for fans to watch since head coach Matt LaFleur and his staff had an extra week to prepare for this encounter. Once it became clear plan A wasn't working, Green Bay didn't really have a plan B.

When the Packers finally got things together long enough for a scoring drive, the defense gave up Kittle's touchdown two plays after Adams' touchdown catch.

This lopsided defeat will inevitably lead to questions about just how good the Packers truly are. Their 8-3 record may not be a fair reflection of where they are relative to the NFC's elite.

The good news for Green Bay is that it has passed its most difficult hurdle of the regular season. The team plays the New York Giants and Washington Redskins before closing out with a string of three straight NFC North clashes (Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions).

What's Next?

The 49ers hit the road in Week 13 for a matchup against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The Packers stay on the road as well, as they play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.