Drew Brees Engineers Game-Winning Drive to Lift Saints over Panthers in Thriller

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints took a commanding lead of the NFC South on Sunday with a 34-31 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Drew Brees was sharp again while dissecting the Panthers defense, throwing three touchdown passes at home in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. He also helped lead a game-winning drive in the final two minutes after Panthers kicker Joey Slye missed a 28-yard field-goal attempt.

Will Lutz had no such problems, knocking through the go-ahead score as time expired.

It helped the Saints improve to 9-2, four games clear for the division lead with five games remaining.

Carolina (5-6) again rode star running back Christian McCaffrey for two touchdowns, but it wasn't enough.

Notable Fantasy Stats

Drew Brees, QB, Saints: 30-of-39, 311 passing yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints: 11 carries, 54 rushing yards, 9 catches, 48 receiving yards

Michael Thomas, WR, Saints: 10 catches, 101 receiving yards, 1 TD

Kyle Allen, QB, QB, Panthers: 23-of-36, 256 passing yards, 3 TDs

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers: 22 carries, 64 rushing yards, 1 TD, 9 catches, 69 receiving yards, 1 TD

DJ Moore, WR, Panthers: 6 catches, 126 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Drew Brees Dissects Panthers Through the Air

Outside of the disappointing loss to the Falcons, Brees has been incredible since returning from his thumb injury with three touchdown passes in three of four games.

The quarterback made few eye-popping plays but remained accurate with his throws and was especially efficient in the red zone:

Though Michael Thomas was once again his go-to option, he showed good chemistry with Jared Cook and Ted Ginn Jr. with big plays down the field, which could be huge as the season progresses.

He also leaned heavily on Alvin Kamara down the stretch, who was able to pick up chunks of yards on the final drive.

Of course, Thomas was there once again when he was needed the most.

Brees wasn't perfect, throwing a key interception in the second half to keep Carolina in the game. However, he generally took what the defense gave him, and it was enough to come away with a win.

Though the defense likely wasn't happy with the overall performance, the offense showed it will be a tough team to beat this year.

Christian McCaffrey and DJ Moore Carry Panthers Offense

When you have big-time playmakers, it makes the entire offense look good.

McCaffrey has been the team's brightest star this season and he was effective once again, gaining yardage even against a tough New Orleans front.

He scored two short touchdowns, and each showcased his diverse skill set:



It was impossible to not be impressed considering his effort even with tons of defensive attention:

He wasn't the only skill player who turned heads for Carolina on Sunday.

DJ Moore continued to emerge as an elite wideout with his third 100-yard game in the last four weeks.

The second-year player had only one touchdown entering the game but had two against the Saints, showing he can make plays everywhere on the field.

A rough day from Slye (two missed extra points and a short missed field goal) kept the team from winning, but the Panthers know they have two players who can keep them in any game going forward.

What's Next?

The Saints have a quick turnaround before facing the rival Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving night, hoping to avenge their Week 10 loss. The Panthers will get a nice opportunity for a win at home against the Washington Redskins.