Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Daniel James Is the World's 'Best Defensive Winger'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described Daniel James as the "best defensive winger" in the world after a bright start to life at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old only moved to the Red Devils from Swansea City in June but has already impressed the Norwegian, per Alex Smith at the Sunday Mirror.

"He is probably the best defensive winger in the world with his honesty, commitment and the way he does his recovery runs and doing his back tackles.

"It is unbelievable, but that is also base for his attacking football because it gives him the space to run into, so I am not that surprised, though very pleased, of course.

"He is only going to improve by the coaching and the exposure he gets at Old Trafford because when you are not fazed by [being] a Manchester United player then the limit must be sky-high."

James has started 11 of Manchester United's 12 Premier League games, contributing three goals and two assists. His performances saw him win the club's player of the month and goal of the month awards for August:

His signing appears to be a steal for Manchester United. The Red Devils paid just £15 million, plus £3 million in add-ons, when he became Solskjaer's first buy as United boss, per Sky Sports News.

Squawka's Muhammed Butt thinks James is a bargain:

The youngster has also shone on the international scene, scoring in Wales' 1-0 friendly win over Belarus in September.

Hungary manager Marco Rossi spoke about the threat posed by the United man ahead of Wales' crunch Euro 2020 qualifier against his side in November:

James' form and instant impact has been one of the rare bright spots in a difficult start to the season for United under Solskjaer. The Red Devils have won only four of their opening 12 games, but James' arrival does offer hope he can go on and thrive at one of the world's biggest clubs.