Jason Garrett Rumors: Giants 'A Real and Legitimate' Landing Spot for Cowboys HC

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2019

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett watches his team play the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The New York Giants have reportedly "emerged as a real and legitimate potential landing spot for Jason Garrett" if the Giants move on from head coach Pat Shurmur and the Cowboys don't retain Garrett, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Additionally, the Giants are Garrett's "preferred destination" if things dissolve with the Cowboys. And New York reportedly would have moved on from former head coach Tom Coughlin in 2014 had Garrett not signed a contract extension with Dallas. 

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

