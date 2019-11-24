La Liga Table 2019 Week 14: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Sevilla moved up to third in La Liga after a 1-0 win away to Real Valladolid on Sunday. Ever Banega scored from the penalty spot to help Julen Lopetegui's men overtake Atletico Madrid and close the gap on Real Madrid and Barcelona to just a single point.

Elsewhere, Athletic Bilbao are fifth thanks to winning 2-1 in Osasuna. Inaki Williams was once again the star of the show for the Basque club.

Important points were also claimed at the other end of the table, with Celta Vigo moving to within two of safety thanks to a fine win away to Villarreal. Skipper Iago Aspas provided the inspiration by bagging a brace.

Espanyol couldn't match Celta's efforts after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Getafe. The stalemate has left Espanyol five points adrift of climbing out of the drop zone.

Meanwhile, Alaves were the winners in the day's other game, with Stoke City and Newcastle United striker Joselu thriving in Eibar.

Sunday Scores

Espanyol 1-1 Getafe

Osasuna 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Eibar 0-2 Alaves

Villarreal 1-3 Celta Vigo

Real Valladolid 0-1 Sevilla

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Barcelona: 13, 9, +19, 28

2. Real Madrid: 13, 8, +18, 28

3. Sevilla: 14, 8, +4, 27

4. Atletico Madrid: 14, 6, +7, 25

5. Athletic Bilbao: 14, 6, +6, 23

6. Real Sociedad: 14, 7, +5, 23

7. Getafe: 14, 5, +3, 21

8. Granada: 14, 6, +2, 21

9. Levante: 14, 6, +1, 20

10. Valencia: 14, 5, 0, 20

11. Osasuna: 14, 4, +2, 19

12. Villarreal: 14, 5, +5, 18

13. Alaves: 14, 5, -2, 18

14. Real Valladolid: 14, 4, -4, 17

15. Real Betis: 14, 4, -7, 16

16. Eibar: 14, 4, -9, 15

17. Real Mallorca: 14, 4, -8, 14

18. Celta Vigo: 14, 3, -10, 12

19. Espanyol: 14, 2, -16, 9

20. Leganes: 14, 1, -16, 6

Valladolid were doing the early running but found themselves undone by a mistake at the back when Javi Moyano felled Nolito in the area. Banega saw his initial attempt saved by Jordi Masip, but VAR gave him a second chance, and the Argentinian made no mistake from 12 yards:

A rock-solid defence, underpinned by centre-backs Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos Santos Silva, and ably protected by underrated enforcer Fernando, stubbornly preserved the slender the lead.

The only blot on the Sevilla copybook was seeing Lucas Ocampos sent off in the 92nd minute. He walked after being booked for a second time following a challenge on Nacho.

Another narrow win means Lopetegui's functional team remains in the thick of the title race.

Earlier, Williams put his pace and perceptive running to good use from the off against Osasuna. The home side couldn't cope with the wide forward's power.

One reason Williams has improved so much in recent seasons is because of the way he's married a keen eye for goal with his physical attributes. The 25-year-old is now calmer when chances come his way, and it showed when he slotted in his fifth goal of the season in all competitions after 21 minutes on a landmark occasion:

Athletic had control, but Osasuna are tough at El Sadar and drew level when Chimy Avila found his finishing touch on 76 minutes. The lead lasted barely three minutes, with Kenan Kodro providing the decisive touch to snap Osasuna's 31-match unbeaten run on home soil.

Celta aren't chasing streaks, just precious points in the battle to beat the drop. Their chances looked good when Pione Sisto scored nine minutes into the second half at the Estadio de la Ceramica after being played in by former Arsenal playmaker Denis Suarez.

Villarreal have ample talent in attacking areas, though, and the Yellow Submarine were level five minutes later when Samuel Chukwueze found the top corner.

Celta appeared set for another rough day at the office until Aspas took over with 11 minutes left. The intelligent forward made the result safe in style deep into stoppage time:

Espanyol's attempt to dig their way out of similar trouble was disrupted after just three minutes when Jaime Mata headed Getafe into the lead. Mata's goal earned Espanyol an unwanted achievement in the Spanish top flight:

It was left to China international Wu Lei to salvage a point on the cusp of halftime.

Elsewhere, Joselu left it late to settle things in Alaves' favour at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua. The 29-year-old broke the game open on 85 minutes when he converted an Aleix Vidal cross.

Joselu was unerring when in on goal again during the first minute of injury time. His heroics off the bench earned Joselu a piece of club history:

The result means Eibar can't feel safe from the threat of relegation, while Alaves have at least earned some breathing space in front of those at the bottom.