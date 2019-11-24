Zinedine Zidane Says He Hopes Gareth Bale Boos Do Not Continue at Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said he hopes Gareth Bale is not booed again at the Santiago Bernabeu after the Welshman got a hostile reception there on Saturday.

Bale caused controversy during the recent international break when he and his team-mates celebrated Wales' qualification for UEFA Euro 2020 by posing with a flag that read "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order":

The move was not well received in Spain, and Bale was roundly booed and whistled by Real's fans when he replaced Rodrygo in the 67th minute of Saturday's 3-1 home win against Real Sociedad:

Zidane called on the Bernabeu faithful to instead applaud all Real's players in the future, per Alex Smith of the Mirror:

"I hope this doesn't carry on for the rest of the season. We want the fans to be with us from the beginning to the end, but we cannot control that. The public has the right to do what they want, but I ask that they applaud everyone. I'm happy with the game and the victory and Bale came into the game well. What you have to do is keep working on the pitch."

Seven minutes after he came on, Bale played a key role in Real's third goal, crossing from the right to Karim Benzema in the penalty area, who headed inside for Luka Modric to score.

The 30-year-old has never enjoyed the best relationship with Real's fans even though his record at the club since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 is largely superb.

Zidane himself said back in the summer he hoped Bale would leave Madrid:

But then his mooted move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning collapsed.

Bale's reception at the Bernabeu on Saturday does little to contradict the overwhelming feeling his days may be numbered at Real.

Jose Mourinho's recent appointment as Tottenham manager has prompted rumours Spurs could look to re-sign the winger.

