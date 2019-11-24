Report: Jadon Sancho Feels 'Humiliated' by Dortmund Amid Transfer Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Jadon Sancho has reportedly been left "feeling humiliated, scapegoated and unprotected" by Borussia Dortmund after recent reprimands from the club's hierarchy.

According to David Ornstein in The Athletic, as well as being dropped and fined for returning late from international duty back in October, Sancho was particularly irked by being substituted in the 36th minute of Dortmund's recent 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich, which manager Lucien Favre said was due to a performance that was "not good enough."

Ornstein added the 19-year-old's camp deemed the Bayern substitution "disgraceful," and they are aware of keen interest in the winger from Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid ahead of a likely exit from Dortmund in the summer of 2020.

In Friday's 3-3 draw at home against Paderborn in the Bundesliga, BVB's first game since they were thrashed by Bayern, Sancho's form did not appear to have been affected by his dissatisfaction.

He engineered Dortmund's comeback from 3-0 down at half-time, scoring in the 47th minute and setting up Marco Reus for his stoppage-time equaliser:

The England international now has four goals and six assists in 10 league games in 2019-20 to add to the 14 assists and 12 goals he registered last term.

Sancho is not only one of the most exciting young players in Europe, he is arguably Dortmund's most important player.

As such, it is baffling that the club's leaders have opted to publicly chastise him recently.

Favre and sporting director Michael Zorc both publicly criticised the teenager when he returned late from England duty, and per Ornstein, club chiefs have twice asked Sancho's representatives if he will look to move in January.

All Dortmund appear to be achieving is to push one of their star assets, who signed a new contract in August, closer to the exit door and encourage his high-profile suitors.

After drawing with Paderborn, Dortmund are now sixth in the German top flight and visit Hertha Berlin in their next league game.

Before that, they face a crucial UEFA Champions League Group F clash against Barcelona on Wednesday at the Camp Nou.