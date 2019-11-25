Champions League 2019: Matchday 5 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

The penultimate round of matches in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League group stage gets under way on Tuesday.

The headline matches of Tuesday's action are Real Madrid's clash with Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid's visit to Juventus, while Jose Mourinho returns to the Champions League when Tottenham Hotspur host Olympiacos.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's action sees defending champions Liverpool face Napoli, Barcelona host Borussia Dortmund, and Chelsea visit Valencia in a thrillingly tight Group H.

Below is the full schedule for Matchday 5, along with predictions, viewing details and match odds.

Tuesday, November 26

Group A

5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET: Galatasaray 1-0 Club Brugge, BT Sport ESPN (Home +150, Draw +240, Away +180)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Real Madrid 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain, BT Sport ESPN (Home +135, Draw +265, Away +185)

Group B

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Red Star Belgrade 1-3 Bayern Munich, BT Sport Extra 3 (Home +780, Draw +470, Away -320)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Olympiacos, BT Sport 2 (Home -325, Draw +450, Away +875)

Group C

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Atalanta 2-2 Dinamo Zagreb, BT Sport Extra 4 (Home -170, Draw +335, Away +425)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Manchester City 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, BT Sport 3 (Home -550, Draw +650, Away +1400)

Group D

5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET: Lokomotiv Moscow 3-1 Bayer Leverkusen, BT Sport 1 (Home +245, Draw +250, Away +110)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Juventus 2-1 Atletico Madrid, BT Sport Extra 2 (Home +110, Draw +215, Away +290)

Wednesday, November 27

Group E

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Genk 1-3 Red Bull Salzburg, BT Sport Extra 5 (Home +340, Draw +350, Away -150)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Liverpool 2-2 Napoli, BT Sport 2 (Home -185, Draw +340, Away +460)

Group F

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Barcelona 1-1 Borussia Dortmund, BT Sport ESPN (Home -185, Draw +350, Away +450)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Slavia Prague 1-3 Inter Milan, BT Sport Extra 2 (Home +215, Draw +230, Away +130)

Group G

5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET: Zenit Saint Petersburg 1-1 Lyon, BT Sport 1 (Home +140, Draw +250, Away +190)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: RB Leipzig 3-1 Benfica, BT Sport Extra 4 (Home -215, Draw +350, Away +565)

Group H

5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET: Valencia 1-3 Chelsea, BT Sport 3 (Home +195, Draw +260, Away +130)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Lille 1-2 Ajax, BT Sport 3 (Home +290, Draw +295, Away -115)

Live-streaming links: BT Sport App, B/R Live



Odds per Caesars

Real made a poor start to their Champions League campaign this season, losing 3-0 to PSG before drawing 2-2 at home to Club Brugge.

Back-to-back victories over Galatasaray, though, have put the 13-time champions on the verge of the knockout rounds.

If Brugge fail to beat Gala earlier on Tuesday, Los Blancos will advance to the last 16 no matter the result against PSG.

But Real will be eager for victory either way as they aim to claim top spot in Group A.

Zinedine Zidane's side are in decent form at the moment. They are unbeaten in six after defeating Real Sociedad 3-1 on Saturday, and Karim Benzema continued his excellent goalscoring run:

Mourinho marked his return to management on Saturday by helming Spurs to a 3-2 victory at West Ham United, their first away win in the league since January:

If the Portuguese can make it two wins from two in his first home game in charge at Spurs on Tuesday against Olympiacos, the north London side will advance to the knockout rounds for the third season running.

Chelsea, meanwhile, need to bounce back from their 2-1 loss to Manchester City on Saturday, their first defeat in the Premier League since September.

Group H is the tightest in the whole tournament this season, with Ajax, Chelsea and Valencia all tied on seven points:

The Blues lost to Valencia at home in the opening week of the 2019-20 Champions League, but they have since registered victories away at Lille and Ajax, and they earned a point at home to the Dutch champions last time out in a wild 4-4 draw.

Chelsea's away form in Europe this season bodes well for their trip to the Mestalla Stadium, as does the fact they have never lost away at Los Che in three previous fixtures.