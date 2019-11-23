Davis Cup Finals 2019: Spain vs. Canada Set After Semifinal Results

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Canada and Spain will meet in the Davis Cup finals after emerging victorious in the semifinals on Saturday at Caja Mágica in Madrid.

Per the Associated Press, this marks the first time Canada made the Davis Cup final since first entering the tournament in 1913. Spain has won five times, with its last victory occurring in 2011.

Denis Shapovalov was the hero for Canada in the semifinal round against Russia, winning a three-set singles match against Karen Khachanov before teaming with Vasek Pospisil for a doubles victory.

Rafael Nadal starred for Spain versus Great Britain, beating Daniel Evans in straight sets before teaming with Feliciano Lopez for a 2-0 doubles win.

Here's a look at the results as well as quick recaps of the six semifinal matchups.

Semifinal Results

Canada 2, Russia 1

Andrey Rublev (Russia) def. Vasek Pospisil (Canada): 6-4, 6-4

Denis Shapovalov (Canada) def. Karen Khachanov (Russia): 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov def. Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov: 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5)

Spain 2, Great Britain 1

Kyle Edmund (Great Britain) def. Feliciano Lopez (Spain): 6-3, 7-6

Rafael Nadal (Spain) def. Daniel Evans (Great Britain): 6-4, 6-0

Feliciano Lopez and Rafael Nadal def. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski: 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8)

Canada 2, Russia 1

Andrey Rublev (Russia) def. Vasek Pospisil (Canada): 6-4, 6-4

Rublev continued his scorching-hot singles performance at the Davis Cup with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Vasek Pospisil.

The win capped Rublev's undefeated Davis Cup singles record for the year:

Rublev's service game proved to be the difference as he won 84 percent of his first-serve points. Pospisil served 16 aces to Pospisil's three to help keep him in the match, but he went just 1-of-6 on his break-point opportunities while Rublev was 3-of-7.

Denis Shapovalov (Canada) def. Karen Khachanov (Russia): 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Denis Shapovalov evened Canada's semifinal series at one with a thrilling three-set win over Karen Khachanov.

Each competitor earned 89 points in the tight matchup.

In the end, the difference occurred on the break-point chances. Shapovalov converted on 3-of-5, but Khachanov only had 2-of-7. That difference was most pronounced in the final set: Shapovalov converted his lone break-point chance, but Khachanov came up empty on four tries.

Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov def. Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov: 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5)

Canada fought valiantly for its first-ever Davis Cup final berth with a three-set win over Russia in the doubles matchup.

Canada's service game was just a bit better in this one, as the finalists won 77 percent of their first-serve points (versus 72 percent for Russia). They also had just one double-fault versus Russia's three.

After the match, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau congratulated the team:

Canada has lived on the edge for the entire tournament, winning each of its four matches by 2-1 scores.

Spain 2, Great Britain 1

Kyle Edmund (Great Britain) def. Feliciano Lopez 6-3, 7-6 (3)

Kyle Edmund got Great Britain off to a strong start with a straight-set win over Feliciano Lopez:

Edmund had the big edge in second-serve points won, taking 76 percent versus Lopez's 45 percent. He also won 40 percent of his second-return points against Lopez's 24 percent.

Edmund won a quick break during Lopez's first serve of the match and cruised to a 6-3 win, but the second set proved far more difficult as neither player could win a break point.

Edmund came through in the tiebreaker, though, winning 7-3 to give Great Britain the early 1-0 edge over Spain.

Rafael Nadal (Spain) def. Daniel Evans (Great Britain) 6-4, 6-0

The world's No. 1 player had no issue tying Spain's matchup at one apiece with a straight-set win over Daniel Evans.

The two were tied at four in the first set, but Nadal jumped out to a 0-40 advantage to earn a break point. To his credit, Evans fought back to 30-40, but Nadal finished the set off with a winner on his third try.

The momentum was all Nadal's at that point, and he earned a 6-0 second-set victory to take the match.

Feliciano Lopez and Rafael Nadal def. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski: 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8)

Lopez and Nadal teamed up to end Great Britain's Davis Cup with a straight-set win in doubles action.

The match was quite even throughout, with neither team winning a break point.

In fact, there were only four break-point chances overall, but the last one was the most dramatic.

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski had a chance to win the second set by forcing a break and set point up 6-5, but Spain held serve and eventually forced a tiebreaker.

The second-set tiebreaker was a grueling affair, but Spain won 10-8 to earn a chance for its first Davis Cup win in eight years.

What's Next?

The final will take place on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET.

