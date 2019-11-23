Gabriel Barbosa's Late Brace Leads Flamengo to Stunning Copa Libertadores Title

Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images

Flamengo were crowned 2019 Copa Libertadores winners on Saturday after defeating holders River Plate 2-1 in Lima, Peru.

Rafael Santos Borre gave the champions a first-half advantage after smashing home Ignacio Fernandez's cutback cross after 14 minutes.

With River fully in control and Flamengo out of form on the night, Gabriel Barbosa scored two late goals to give the Brazilians the title.

Gabigol slotted home his first in the 89th minute and slammed home the winner in the second minute of stoppage time.

The Brazil international was sent off in the final seconds, but Gabigol was the match-winner during the most dramatic sporting climax.

Flamengo struggled to settle to the task at hand, and River appeared superior in their search for openings during the 60th Copa final. The first half lacked any real rhythm, and goalscoring opportunities were sparse before the opener.

River were rewarded for their endeavours after driving the Brazilians back and exposing the space vacated.

Fernandez sprinted down the right wing, and his cross caused confusion in the Flamengo box, allowing Borre to finish with conviction. The Brazilians appeared stunned, and the Argentinians showed why they captured the trophy last term.

Matias Suarez was superb as he drove the champions forward, and the 31-year-old was influential throughout the game. Exequiel Palacios almost doubled River's lead before half-time, but the midfielder's shot just missed the target.

Flamengo upped their tempo in the second half. However, the Argentinians looked the more likely to wrap up victory. The Brazilians nearly grabbed a surprise equaliser shortly before the hour mark, and with the ball bouncing around the box, Flamengo failed to hit the target.

River sat deep as the game crawled towards the final whistle, but Flamengo mustered a late attack, allowing Gabigol to tap home a shocking equaliser. The goal came against the run of play, and River appeared to be cruising towards the retention of their title.

Argentinian supporters barely had time to draw breath before Gabigol sent Flamengo fans wild with the winner.

The Brazilian side had been second-best all night, but Gabigol made no mistake when the ball dropped to him in the box, and the Inter Milan loanee fired his shot with deadly precision.

Two red cards were produced during an emotional finale. Palacios and Gabigol were given their marching orders as temperatures overheated at the end.

However, the damage was done. River had no time left to produce a comeback, handing Flamengo the South American title.

