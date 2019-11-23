Gabriel Barbosa's Late Brace Leads Flamengo to Stunning Copa Libertadores Title

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2019

LIMA, PERU - NOVEMBER 23: Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo celebrates after scoring the the second goal of his team during the final match of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2019 between Flamengo and River Plate at Estadio Monumental on November 23, 2019 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images)
Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images

Flamengo were crowned 2019 Copa Libertadores winners on Saturday after defeating holders River Plate 2-1 in Lima, Peru.

Rafael Santos Borre gave the champions a first-half advantage after smashing home Ignacio Fernandez's cutback cross after 14 minutes.

With River fully in control and Flamengo out of form on the night, Gabriel Barbosa scored two late goals to give the Brazilians the title.

Gabigol slotted home his first in the 89th minute and slammed home the winner in the second minute of stoppage time.

The Brazil international was sent off in the final seconds, but Gabigol was the match-winner during the most dramatic sporting climax.

Flamengo struggled to settle to the task at hand, and River appeared superior in their search for openings during the 60th Copa final. The first half lacked any real rhythm, and goalscoring opportunities were sparse before the opener.

River were rewarded for their endeavours after driving the Brazilians back and exposing the space vacated.

Fernandez sprinted down the right wing, and his cross caused confusion in the Flamengo box, allowing Borre to finish with conviction. The Brazilians appeared stunned, and the Argentinians showed why they captured the trophy last term.

Matias Suarez was superb as he drove the champions forward, and the 31-year-old was influential throughout the game. Exequiel Palacios almost doubled River's lead before half-time, but the midfielder's shot just missed the target.

Flamengo upped their tempo in the second half. However, the Argentinians looked the more likely to wrap up victory. The Brazilians nearly grabbed a surprise equaliser shortly before the hour mark, and with the ball bouncing around the box, Flamengo failed to hit the target.

Flamengo's Gabriel Barbosa celebrates after scoring against Argentina's River Plate during the Copa Libertadores final football match at the Monumental stadium in Lima, on November 23, 2019. (Photo by Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP) (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES/A
ERNESTO BENAVIDES/Getty Images

River sat deep as the game crawled towards the final whistle, but Flamengo mustered a late attack, allowing Gabigol to tap home a shocking equaliser. The goal came against the run of play, and River appeared to be cruising towards the retention of their title.

Argentinian supporters barely had time to draw breath before Gabigol sent Flamengo fans wild with the winner.

The Brazilian side had been second-best all night, but Gabigol made no mistake when the ball dropped to him in the box, and the Inter Milan loanee fired his shot with deadly precision.

Two red cards were produced during an emotional finale. Palacios and Gabigol were given their marching orders as temperatures overheated at the end.

However, the damage was done. River had no time left to produce a comeback, handing Flamengo the South American title.

                  

What's Next

Flamengo face Ceara on Thursday in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, and River Plate visit Newell's Old Boys on Dec. 1 in the Argentinian Superliga.

Related

    Flamengo 2-1 River Plate: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Gabigol Double Dams River

    Flamengo logo
    Flamengo

    Flamengo 2-1 River Plate: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Gabigol Double Dams River

    Max Cooper
    via 90min.com

    Flamengo win Copa Libertadores title as last-gasp Gabriel Barbosa double sees off River Plate

    Flamengo logo
    Flamengo

    Flamengo win Copa Libertadores title as last-gasp Gabriel Barbosa double sees off River Plate

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Flamengo 2-1 River Plate: Gabriel stuns Gallardo's men to snatch Copa Libertadores glory

    Flamengo logo
    Flamengo

    Flamengo 2-1 River Plate: Gabriel stuns Gallardo's men to snatch Copa Libertadores glory

    Goal
    via Goal

    Madrid Cruise Past Sociedad 3-1

    Modric, Valverde and Benzema with the goals

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Madrid Cruise Past Sociedad 3-1

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report