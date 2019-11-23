La Liga Results 2019: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 14 Matches

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Barcelona maintained their lead at the top of La Liga after winning 2-1 away to bottom-of-the-table Leganes on Saturday. Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal scored to complete Barca's comeback and leave the Blaugrana at the summit but level on points with Real Madrid, who ended the day by beating Real Sociedad 3-1.

Atletico Madrid kept pace with the title-chasers, despite being held to a 1-1 draw in Granada, while Real Betis eased relegation worries by overcoming Valencia at home. Sergio Canales netted a stoppage-time winner to move Betis seven points clear of the bottom three.

Saturday Scores

Leganes 1-2 Barcelona

Real Betis 2-1 Leganes

Granada 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid 3-1 Real Sociedad

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Barcelona: 13, 9, +19, 28

2. Real Madrid: 13, 8, +18, 28

3. Atletico Madrid: 14, 6, +7, 25

4. Sevilla: 13, 7, +3, 24

5. Real Sociedad: 14, 7, +5, 23

6. Granada: 14, 6, +2, 21

7. Athletic Bilbao: 13, 5, +5, 20

8. Getafe: 13, 5, +3, 20

9. Levante: 14, 6, +1, 20

10. Valencia: 14, 5, 0, 20

11. Osasuna: 13, 4, +3, 19

12. Villarreal: 13, 5, +7, 18

13. Real Valladolid: 13, 4, -3, 17

14. Real Betis: 14, 4, -7, 16

15. Alaves: 13, 4, -4, 15

16. Eibar: 13, 4, -7, 15

17. Real Mallorca: 14, 4, -8, 14

18. Celta Vigo: 13, 2, -12, 9

19. Espanyol: 13, 2, -16, 8

20. Leganes: 14, 1, -16, 6

Barcelona haven't had trouble winning at Butarque in recent seasons, and the run extended to three matches, despite an early setback for the leaders. Youssef En-Nesyri rocked Barca with a wonder goal after just 12 minutes when he struck from distance.

The Blaugrana's ability to respond wasn't helped by a struggle to exert their influence in attacking areas, largely because Lionel Messi found himself shackled by the hosts' back five:

Things changed after the break, with Barca taking a more direct route to goal. The approach paid dividends when Messi swung in a free-kick Suarez met with a deft header to continue his own scoring run on Leganes soil:

Building on the goal proved difficult with Messi still rarely having the time and space he needed. It was left to Vidal to come off the bench and convert from close range.

Although the midfielder was in an offside position when he made contact, VAR upheld the goal because the ball had taken a deflection off Ruben Perez on its way through.

Vidal has been finding his form in front of goal after an indifferent 2018/19 campaign:

Later, Real leaned on a magical performance from Luka Modric to rescue things after Willian Jose put Sociedad in front in the second minute. Modric crossed for Benzema to equalise 35 minutes later, then he teed up Federico Valverde to give Los Merengues a first lead less than two minutes into the second half.

It was 3-1 when Modric turned goalscorer and Benzema became the provider 16 minutes from time.

Keeping Modric in this sort of form is Real's best means of staying in the thick of a race for the title with Barcelona.

Real aren't losing ground, but Atleti also appeared to be hot on Barca's heels when Renan Lodi finished after being released by Hector Herrera on the hour mark. Granada didn't buckle, though, with the hosts relying on strength from a midfield underpinned by Maxime Gonalons.

Granada's reward came when German Sanchez got his head to a cross from Angel Montoro. Atletico had chances to pinch a winner, but the best efforts of Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata weren't enough.

Things were looking good for Los Che when Maxi Gomez put them into a 32-minute lead at the Estadio Benito Villamarin. Joaquin hit back for Betis, who then had to wait until the 93rd minute for Canales to find the top corner brilliantly from a free-kick.