Marco Reus 'Ashamed' of 'Absolute S--t' Borussia Dortmund Draw with Paderborn

INA FASSBENDER/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus slammed his team's performance in their 3-3 draw with Paderborn on Friday.

Reus bagged an injury-time equaliser as BVB completed a comeback from 3-0 down at Signal Iduna Park:

After the match, Reus told DAZN (h/t Goal's Jamie Smith): "We can never play like that again. We don't know what happened there. We are ashamed; we must never perform like that again. That was all absolute s--t."

The German added that he and his team-mates bear responsibility for the first-half performance, not manager Lucien Favre:

"The coach puts us in a great position every time. We're responsible for putting our performance on the pitch, and we do not have to talk about the coach, but about us.

"If 80,000 people come here on a Friday night, we cannot offer that."

Streli Mamba finished from close range to give the visitors the lead, before latching onto a ball over the top to double their tally. Gerrit Holtmann made it 3-0 before half-time.

Jadon Sancho pulled one back two minutes after the restart before headers from Axel Witsel and Reus completed the comeback late on:

Although they'll be pleased to have salvaged a point from where they were at half-time, it's understandable Dortmund are disappointed with the performance, having been beaten 4-0 by Bayern Munich in their last match before the international break.

That their performance came against Paderborn, who had just four points from their first 11 matches, will make it even more frustrating.

Dortmund travel to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Barca were unconvincing as they scraped past Leganes 2-1 on Saturday, but they've scored 35 goals in 13 La Liga matches this season—the German side can't afford to defend as poorly as they did on Friday.