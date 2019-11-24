Week 12 NFL Picks: Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions for Sunday's Schedule

John Hefti/Associated Press

There's not much better to cap an NFL Sunday than a primetime night contest between two of the league's best teams.

On Sunday night, the 9-1 San Francisco 49ers will host the 8-2 Green Bay Packers in a matchup of two NFC division leaders. These have been two of the best teams in the league so far this season, and it should be exciting to see them face off.

Here's a look at the full Week 12 slate, along with odds, predictions and prop bets to consider.

Week 12 Odds, Picks

Tampa Bay at Atlanta (-3.5); Over/Under 51 points

Denver at Buffalo (-3.5); O/U 37

N.Y. Giants at Chicago (-6); O/U 40.5

Pittsburgh (-6.5) at Cincinnati; O/U 38

Miami at Cleveland (-10.5); O/U 45.5

Carolina at New Orleans (-10); O/U 46.5

Oakland (-3.5) at N.Y. Jets; O/U 46

Seattle at Philadelphia (-1); O/U 47

Detroit (-3.5) at Washington; O/U 40

Jacksonville at Tennessee (-3.5); O/U 41.5

Dallas at New England (-6); O/U 45

Green Bay at San Francisco (-3); O/U 48

Baltimore (-3) at L.A. Rams; O/U 46

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Week 12 Prop Bets to Consider

Lions' offense rolls in Washington

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Even without quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Lions' offense is going to excel on Sunday afternoon.

Detroit scored 27 points last week against Dallas with backup Jeff Driskel leading the offense, and it should have no trouble putting up more points this week. The Redskins are allowing 369.5 total yards per game, 23rd in the NFL, and the Lions should rack up the yardage against them.

That means Detroit will also put plenty of points on the board. Even with it being a road matchup, FedEx Field has not been a hostile environment for visiting teams this year.

Count on the Lions to score at least 30 points, which is an available bet on Oddschecker.

Bell racks up yardage against Raiders

Steven Ryan/Associated Press

Le'Veon Bell has been playing well for the Jets in recent weeks, and that should continue against the Raiders on Sunday.

In the past two weeks, Bell has scored a rushing touchdown in each of New York's games. He also had 92 total yards in the Jets' win over the Redskins last week.

Bell's recent success should continue against the Raiders. Oakland has been playing well in recent weeks and should put up some points, which will have New York continuing to be aggressive on offense.

The over/under line on Bell's rushing yards is set at 56.5 (per Oddschecker), which he should easily exceed.

Bet the over for the Packers-49ers matchup

The 49ers may be one of the best defensive teams in the NFL, but they can also play well offensively. And that's the side of the ball they'll excel on Sunday night.

But they should also give up some yards and points to the Packers, who will be fresh coming off a bye. Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of the best at the position in the league, and he'll have a solid showing for Green Bay.

However, San Francisco has the offensive potential to keep up in this contest. In fact, this could turn into a shootout in the late possessions with these two teams frequently trading scores.

In that case, bet on the 49ers and Packers to easily exceed the 48 over/under line for the contest.