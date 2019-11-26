NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 13

0 of 32

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Week 12 in the NFL had something for everyone.

If you like statement wins, the San Francisco 49ers certainly provided one, burying the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara in an impressive victory that established the Niners as the NFC's best team.

Then the Baltimore Ravens one-upped them, demolishing the Los Angeles Rams at the Coliseum in a game that featured yet another jaw-dropping performance from Lamar Jackson.

If squeakers are more your style, the New Orleans Saints had you covered. The Saints nearly fell at home to the Carolina Panthers, but thanks to a missed kick and some late-game heroics from Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara, New Orleans moved to 9-2 on the season.

If you're a fan of the upset special, then the New York Jets were the team to watch. It's not just that the Jets knocked off a surging Oakland Raiders team at MetLife Stadium—the Jets blasted the Raiders 34-3.

The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans kept on winning. The Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions kept right on losing. And Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson put a bow on the week by putting on another show in Los Angeles.

As has been the case every week during the 2019 season, Bleacher Report analysts Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski and Gary Davenport have gotten together to sift through the action in Week 12 and rank the NFL's teams from bottom to top.

There was some shake-up in the top 10, but we'll kick things off with a team that has locked down the No. 32 spot for the past several weeks.

It isn't losing that ranking anytime soon—because all it's done all season long is lose.