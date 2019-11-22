Pep Guardiola Plays Down Rumours He Could Make Bayern Munich Return

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has played down rumours he could return to Bayern Munich as manager.

The German champions sacked Niko Kovac early in November after a series of poor results and have appointed his assistant Hansi Flick as caretaker boss until Christmas at least.

Guardiola has been linked with a move to the Allianz Arena, but the 48-year-old said the German giants already know he will respect his City contract that runs until 2021, per Calum Wilson at Sky Sports:

"When these things appear, is it the media or the club? We don't know. It could be one guy [starting a rumour] and then people take it.

"I like the people from Bayern a lot. I was incredibly happy there, but they know I'm a guy that respects what I sign.

"In football, when you are not getting results you can be sacked but in this case if the club [Manchester City] wants me, I want to stay here.

"It doesn't matter if Bayern want me or not in the future. My love for the city, the club and the people I met there is incredible.

"It is the same in Barcelona because it is my hometown, but the same happened here. I have more things to do."

Guardiola is widely recognised as one of the best managers in the world. He won the UEFA Champions League twice as Barcelona boss and moved on to Bayern Munich in 2013 after taking a year's sabbatical.

The Spaniard spent three years in charge of Bayern and won three Bundesliga titles and lifted the DFB-Pokal Cup twice. He then joined Manchester City in 2016 and has continued to accumulate silverware, lifting two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups.

Manchester City have also broken plenty of records along the way:

Sport Bild (h/t Matt Atherton at the Daily Express) have reported that Guardiola is on a shortlist of candidates to replace Kovac permanently and believe he is not happy in the Premier League with Manchester City.

Bayern right-back Joshua Kimmich has offered his thoughts on a Guardiola return:

However, Guardiola's agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, has responded to the rumours and said the Spaniard "feels good" at City and has not heard from any other clubs, per Kerry Hau at Goal.

Orobitg also told Bild that Guardiola wants to see out his contract:

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as a target for Bayern following his sudden departure from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Bundesliga champions want to open talks with the Argentinian over a move and plan to offer him a "swift return" to management, according to Matt Law at the Daily Telegraph.