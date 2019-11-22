Jarvis Landry on Myles Garrett Ban: Almost Like NFL Trying to Mess with Browns

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry has questions about the way the NFL has handled the discipline from the Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph brawl in Week 11.

"It's almost like [the NFL is] deliberately trying to mess with Cleveland," Landry said Friday, per Hayden Grove of Cleveland.com.

Garrett received an indefinite suspension for pulling off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and subsequently hitting him in the head with it. He will miss "at a minimum" the remainder of the 2019 regular season and playoffs.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Garrett alleged in his appeal that Rudolph directed a racial slur his way. Rudolph denied the accusation.

The NFL "found no such evidence" that a racial slur was used and upheld Garrett's indefinite suspension. Landry also took issue with how the league office handled his teammate's case:

Meanwhile, Rudolph was not suspended even though it appeared he attempted to pull Garrett's helmet off initially and later charged at the Browns defensive end without a helmet.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who was punished for punching and kicking Garrett during the melee, had his suspension reduced from three games to two upon appeal.