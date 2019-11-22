La Liga Table 2019: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 14 Results

David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images

Ruben Rochina scored a brilliant winner as Levante saw off a determined challenge from Real Mallorca to win 2-1 at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia on Friday.

A goalless opening 45 minutes was followed by an entertaining second half. Roger Marti opened the scoring with a header before Dani Rodriguez equalised just after the hour.

Rochina sealed the win on 73 minutes with a powerful effort from distance that sends Levante into the top half of the table and keeps Mallorca just five points off the drop zone.

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Barcelona: 12, 8, +18, 25

2. Real Madrid: 12, 7, +16, 25

3. Atletico Madrid: 13, 6, +7, 24

4. Sevilla: 13, 7, +3, 24

5. Real Sociedad: 13, 7, +7, 23

6. Athletic Bilbao: 13, 5, +5, 20

7. Getafe: 13, 5, +3, 20

8. Granada: 13, 6, +2, 20

9. Valencia: 13, 5, +1, 20

10. Levante: 14, 6, +1, 20

11. Osasuna: 13, 4, +3, 19

12. Villarreal: 13, 5, +7, 18

13. Real Valladolid: 13, 4, -3, 17

14. Alaves: 13, 4, -4, 15

15. Eibar: 13, 4, -7, 15

16. Mallorca: 14, 4, -8, 14

17. Real Betis: 13, 3, -8, 13

18. Celta Vigo: 13, 2, -12, 9

19. Espanyol: 13, 2, -16, 8

20. Leganes: 13, 1, -15, 6

Friday Recap

Levante were handed an early let-off when Real Mallorca thought they had won a penalty in the first minute. Aleix Febas went down under pressure in the area, but referee Valentin Pizarro waved the visitors' appeals away.

The hosts were then forced into an early change on six minutes. Gonzalo Melero was forced off with a problem and replaced by Rochina.

Real Mallorca took advantage of the early disruption and carved out the best chance of the first half on 12 minutes.

Rodriguez sent in a cross for Ante Budimir to direct a powerful header on target, but goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez was alert to the danger and dived low to his right to make the block, as shown by Premier Sports (UK only):

Levante also had chances in the first half. Jorge Miramon showed great skill to wriggle down the right and find Borja Mayoral in front of goal, but the striker could not convert from close range.

The hosts then went even closer 10 minutes before the break. Rochina's cross into the penalty area was met firmly by Roger, but his effort was not good enough to beat Manolo Reina in the Mallorca goal.

Levante were also forced into a second change of the match before half-time. Sergio Postigo was forced off with an injury and replaced by Oscar Duarte.

Paco Lopez's side were much-improved after the break and took the lead within minutes of the restart.

Miramon drifted in a fine ball for Roger to latch on to and direct a neat header past Reina for his fourth goal of the season.

Mallorca came close to an equaliser five minutes later. Real Madrid loanee Take Kubo found space on the edge of the box and let fly with a low shot that was too close to Fernandez.

Yet the visitors did manage to level on 65 minutes. Kubo spotted Joan Sastre making a late run into the box, and he pulled the ball back to Rodriguez to slot home from close range.

However, Levante restored their lead in spectacular style through Rochina. The midfielder picked up a pass from Miramon and let fly from distance with a powerful effort that flew past Reina and nestled into the bottom corner:

Substitute Enis Bardhi should have made it 3-1 for Levante shortly afterward. Miramon drove down the right and crossed for the No.10 to flick a backheeled effort narrowly wide.

Yet Levante ended the match in some disarray. Rochina pulled up with what looked like a hamstring injury in the closing stages, while Jose Campana was given a second yellow for a clash with Rodriguez.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan felt it should have been a straight red:

Mallorca thought they had grabbed a point in stoppage time. Kubo saw a powerful effort acrobatically tipped over by Fernandez, while Abdon Prats smashed a shot against the crossbar with the last kick of the game.

Levante managed to hang on and pick up their fourth home win of the season, while Mallorca are still yet to manage a single point on their travels in La Liga in 2019-20.