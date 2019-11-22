Frank Lampard 'Wouldn't Manage' Tottenham, Talks Christian Pulisic Fitness

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said on Friday he would not follow in Jose Mourinho's footsteps and manage Tottenham Hotspur. He also offered a positive update on Christian Pulisic's fitness ahead of Saturday's clash with Manchester City.

Mourinho, who enjoyed two spells as Chelsea boss, was confirmed as Spurs' new head coach on Wednesday following Mauricio Pochettino's dismissal after five-and-a-half years.

Asked in his pre-match press conference if he would ever make the same move, Lampard told reporters he had no interest in managing the north London club.

"I can firmly say no," he said. "We have to respect his right to work. I played here for 13 years, I am very proud to manage this club. I have friends who are Tottenham fans, it is not on my list."

Playing under Mourinho at Stamford Bridge, Lampard won two Premier League titles and the FA Cup. He offered his thoughts on the Portuguese's appointment:

Chelsea resume Premier League action after the international break in third place in the table. The club have enjoyed a strong start to the season in Lampard's first campaign in charge and have won their last six games.

The Blues face a tough challenge on Saturday against defending champions Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side can ill-afford to drop any more points if they are to retain their title after losing 3-1 to Liverpool last time out and slipping nine points behind the Reds.

Pulisic has been key to Chelsea's recent fine form. The winger has five goals and two assists in nine Premier League games but missed the United States' wins over Canada and Cuba during the international break with a hip injury.

Lampard offered an update on the 21-year-old's fitness ahead of the trip to the Etihad Stadium:

Chelsea head into Saturday's match a point and a place ahead of City in the table, and the encounter should provide a good indication of the Blues' progress under Lampard. The hosts will be favourites to win but are under pressure after their damaging defeat to Liverpool.