Barcelona's Luis Suarez Talks Potential MLS Move, Liverpool Premier League Hopes

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

Luis Suarez has said he could decide to move to Major League Soccer once his time with Barcelona concludes.

The iconic Uruguayan praised the growth of the United States league but explained he's currently happy in La Liga.

According to ESPN FC's Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden, Suarez has been linked with a move to David Beckham's Inter Miami franchise, and Suarez praised the progress of the league:

"MLS is a competition which has grown a lot in the last few years and you can see that with the young players that have moved there in the last two years, above all the South Americans.

"That shows that the league wants to grow and not just bring in players of a certain age that are going to retire there. They look for that mix to make the league better."

Jim Bennett/Getty Images

Saurez said he spoke to Uruguay team-mate Nicolas Lodeiro about his experiences with MLS Cup winners Seattle Sounders. The 32-year-old stated he is content in Catalonia but admitted a future move to the U.S. appeals to him:

"I didn't commit to anything [with Lodeiro]. I had a conversation with him. MLS is a league that any player would be interested in and I asked him about the competition and about his team-mates.

"I have a contract with Barca and I am very happy here. In the future you never know, it's an attractive league.

"Given that I have been lucky to have had success at the top level for a long time, what I would look out for [next] is stability for my family and the well-being of my children. They would all make the decision along with me and the United States is a nice possibility."

JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

Suarez continues to be one of European football's elite forwards, and his partnership with Lionel Messi remains the bedrock of Barca's starting XI.

The former Liverpool hitman scored 21 goals and provided six assists in 33 La Liga appearances last season. His team were crowned Spanish champions once again.

Suarez is now the fourth top-scorer in the Blaugrana's history, and he will want to increase his tally at the Camp Nou before departing.

The four-time La Liga winner also discussed Liverpool's chances of winning the Premier League, with his former club in the box seat at the top of the division:

"[Winning the Premier League] is difficult because the season is very long. But they have a nice advantage at the moment and with this current Liverpool side, it's complicated [to imagine] them letting that slip. But we all know how football is. They had a similar advantage at one stage last season and, in the end, Manchester City won the league.

"We were close to winning the league at Liverpool with young players. We almost managed it without the budget they have today. Given everything Liverpool are now, to have won it then would have had more merit."

Suarez isn't ready to leave the pinnacle of Spanish football just yet, and the veteran already has eight goals in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League this term.

The MLS has developed as a product, and Suarez possesses the goalscoring talent which could make him a huge success stateside.