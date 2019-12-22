Steelers' James Conner out vs. Jets After Suffering Thigh Injury

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner suffered a thigh injury on Sunday during the team's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, according to Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press.

Conner burst into the spotlight for the Steelers last year amid the Le'Veon Bell holdout and proved he could be the team's new lead back by recording 1,470 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns. He hasn't been able to match that production amid an injured-filled year for the offense in 2019.

The 24-year-old University of Pittsburgh product has dealt with a variety of injuries throughout his NFL career. His rookie season in 2017 was cut short by knee surgery, and he missed three games in 2018 with an ankle injury. This year he's been sidelined by a shoulder injury.

If Conner remains sidelined, Jaylen Samuels and Benny Snell Jr. figure to split most of the playing time in the Steelers' backfield. Trey Edmunds and Kerrith Whyte Jr. are the team's other options.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger appeared in just two games before suffering a season-ending elbow injury, and the injuries never really stopped from there for the Pittsburgh offense. Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster have also missed time, forcing the team to often use a makeshift group.