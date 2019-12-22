Steelers' James Conner out vs. Jets After Suffering Thigh Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 28: James Conner #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Heinz Field on October 28, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner suffered a thigh injury on Sunday during the team's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, according to Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press.

Conner burst into the spotlight for the Steelers last year amid the Le'Veon Bell holdout and proved he could be the team's new lead back by recording 1,470 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns. He hasn't been able to match that production amid an injured-filled year for the offense in 2019.

The 24-year-old University of Pittsburgh product has dealt with a variety of injuries throughout his NFL career. His rookie season in 2017 was cut short by knee surgery, and he missed three games in 2018 with an ankle injury. This year he's been sidelined by a shoulder injury.

If Conner remains sidelined, Jaylen Samuels and Benny Snell Jr. figure to split most of the playing time in the Steelers' backfield. Trey Edmunds and Kerrith Whyte Jr. are the team's other options.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger appeared in just two games before suffering a season-ending elbow injury, and the injuries never really stopped from there for the Pittsburgh offense. Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster have also missed time, forcing the team to often use a makeshift group.

Related

    Odell Flips on Kitchens 😡🎥

    OBJ throws helmet at bench and is heated with his HC after Browns fail to convert late 2-pt conversion

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Odell Flips on Kitchens 😡🎥

    Darrelle Lincoln
    via Total Pro Sports

    Panthers DL Punches Colts TE

    Vernon Butler punched Jack Doyle and flipped off the crowd after getting ejected 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Panthers DL Punches Colts TE

    Tim Weaver
    via Panthers Wire

    NFL Flexes 49ers-Seahawks 🍿

    Huge NFC West matchup will be on SNF for Week 17

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Flexes 49ers-Seahawks 🍿

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Steelers Bench Duck Hodges

    Mason Rudolph replaces Duck down 10-0 to Jets after pair of INTs

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Steelers Bench Duck Hodges

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report