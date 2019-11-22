Zinedine Zidane Says Gareth Bale Is 'One of Our Own' After Wales Celebration

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has defended Gareth Bale after he celebrated Wales' qualification to UEFA Euro 2020 with a fan-made flag that suggested he preferred his national side and golf to his club.

Bale helped Wales pick up back-to-back 2-0 wins over Azerbaijan and Hungary during the international break, and he celebrated along with his team-mates with the flag:

Per Goal's Tom Maston, Zidane said "a lot of noise" had been made in reaction to the celebrations, but he wanted the focus to be on football. He added:

"I only look at sports performance, not what is said outside. I am not interested in the outside.

"I'll always say the same. When you look at what he has given this club, and its fans, the ones who come to the stadium know that he is one of our own, and the fans must be on his side.

"I think he can be a decisive player. I only think about that. If something does not happen to him, he is a very important player. When something happens to him, of course, like when he is injured, it changes. I am going to count on Bale."

Bale recently said he had "more excitement" playing with his national side than his club.

Per Tom Allnutt of Agence France-Presse, Zidane was also asked about those comments:

Madrid-based newspapers Marca and AS have reacted angrily to Bale's celebrations:

Football writer Andrew Gaffney felt Bale was entitled to celebrate the way he did given the treatment he has endured at times in the Spanish capital:

The 30-year-old moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2013, and he has helped the club win 13 honours during his time there, including four UEFA Champions League titles, La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

He scored three goals in two of those Champions League finals, having netted 104 in 238 games for Los Blancos overall. Bale has also laid on 67 assists.

His exploits for Wales have not come at an ideal time, as he has not played for Real since October 5 because of a calf injury.

It is perhaps a surprise Zidane has come to his defence. The pair appeared to have little relationship with one another, and in the summer—shortly before Real pulled out of a proposed transfer sending him to China—Zidane said his imminent departure would be best for all parties.

It will not be a surprise, though, if Bale receives a frosty reception from Real Madrid fans in Saturday's home clash with Real Sociedad despite Zidane's defence.