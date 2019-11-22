Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Talks Paul Pogba Injury, Jose Mourinho in Man Utd Presser

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said it will still be "a little while" until Paul Pogba returns from injury because he has yet to return to full training.



Ahead of the Red Devils' Sunday trip to Sheffield United in the Premier League, the Norwegian also confirmed Scott McTominay will be sidelined for at least another week after picking up an injury last time out against Brighton & Hove Albion, per Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News:

"Scott will be out for a little while still. He has not been training with us. He is still recovering, and hopefully we can see him—maybe—around the time of Tottenham or City. He heals quickly, Scotty, but he is not going to be ready for Sheffield United or Astana, definitely.

"Pogba is improving. Obviously he has been out, and when you are in a cast for that long, you do your muscle, so gradually you have to step it up. He has not started on his football work yet, so it will still be a little while before we see him."

United produced arguably their best performance of the season when they beat Brighton 3-1 at Old Trafford, which moved them up to seventh in the Premier League table:

Marcus Rashford, Andreas Pereira and McTominay were the goalscorers, and the Scottish midfielder will be a big loss for the Red Devils after starring in the opening part of the season.

McTominay's injury leaves United very short in midfield, and Solskjaer may have to risk playing Nemanja Matic against the the Blades despite the Serbian's lack of match fitness:

Solskjaer also addressed the recent appointment of Jose Mourinho, his predecessor at Old Trafford, as Tottenham Hotspur manager.

The Portuguese has replaced Mauricio Pochettino in north London, and Solskjaer said he feels no pressure now that the Argentinian, who has been linked with the United job in the past, is a free agent:

Solskjaer added he had no problem with Matic's amused response to a post on Instagram that implied he would be waiting for Mourinho to sign him in January after playing under him at both Chelsea and United:

United have won five of their last six matches in all competitions after opening the season with just three victories in 12. However, the Red Devils have been poor away from home in the league recently, winning just one of their last 10, and the Blades are on a five-game unbeaten run.