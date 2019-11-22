Report: Karim Benzema in Talks over New Real Madrid Contract

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2019

EIBAR, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 9: Karim Benzema of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Eibar v Real Madrid at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua on November 9, 2019 in Eibar Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Karim Benzema is reportedly in talks about a new contract at Real Madrid.

His current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu expires in 2021, and Real are eager to extend his terms to 2023, according to Marca's Pablo Polo.

Los Blancos are also planning to raise his salary to bring it in line with the likes of Gareth Bale and Sergio Ramos, but an agreement has not yet been reached between the two parties, Polo added.

Benzema, 31, has been Real's star man this term, netting nine goals in 11 La Liga appearances, more than any other player in the division.

He also joined an elite group when he netted his 50th UEFA Champions League goal for Real against Galatasaray on November 6:

The Frenchman's consistency in front of goal is remarkable, and it has been particularly important so far in 2019-20 given £89 million summer signing Eden Hazard has failed to find his top form.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus in July 2018, Benzema has stepped out of the Portuguese's shadow in impressive fashion:

It is little surprise, then, that Real are eager to ensure he remains happy at the Bernabeu and commits to staying at the club past the end of next season.

Benzema joined Real from Lyon over a decade ago, and it is testament to his enduring quality that he remains one of the club's most important players and is set to be rewarded as such. 

He will look to continue his impressive recent run of five goals in his last four appearances in all competitions when Real face Real Sociedad at home in La Liga on Saturday.

Depending on Barcelona's result earlier in the day at Leganes, it is possible Real could finish the weekend top of La Liga if they get a good result against La Real.   

Related

    Matip Has No Timeframe for Return

    Knee issue keeping Liverpool defender sidelined

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Matip Has No Timeframe for Return

    via liverpoolecho

    Odegaard, Vinicius and the Lack of Patience

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Odegaard, Vinicius and the Lack of Patience

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Real Madrid’s Best 2019/20 Lineup So Far

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Real Madrid’s Best 2019/20 Lineup So Far

    Managing Madrid
    via Managing Madrid

    Ronaldo Out vs. Top Scorers Atalanta

    CR7 to return vs. Atletico in UCL on Tuesday

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo Out vs. Top Scorers Atalanta

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report