Ronaldo Wants Real Valladolid Loan Move for Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.

Former Real Madrid star Ronaldo, who is Real Valladolid's majority shareholder, wants to bring in Los Blancos forward Vinicius Jr. on loan.

He told Fox in Brazil (h/t Cadena Cope, via Football Espana): "I would love to have Vinicius. Last season he saved Real Madrid from a great failure. The expectation levels with him are very high. He still has a lot of potential to improve."

Per Football Espana, Ronaldo said in December 2018 he had already "directly" spoken to Los Blancos about the possibility of doing a deal, but Real president Florentino Perez had told him "it would be difficult."

Following the arrivals of Eden Hazard and Rodrygo in the summer, Madrid may be more willing to let him leave on loan, though.

Vinicius joined from Flamengo last year for €45 million. An exciting debut season saw him contribute three goals and 12 assists in 31 appearances, 20 of which were starts. He would likely have featured even more if not for a knee injury, which kept him out of action for nine games.

He's played 11 times this season, starting four games, but he's returned just one goal and one assist in that time. Although the 19-year-old has only played 448 minutes, he has not been helped by comparisons with the 18-year-old Rodrygo, who has scored five times and assisted once in 370 minutes across six appearances this term.

Earlier in November, AS' Mario Cortegana reported Vinicius does not want to leave on loan in January (h/t Football Espana). However, such a move could be beneficial to him.

Having struggled to replicate last season's impact this year, he may find it difficult to earn a significant number of minutes given manager Zinedine Zidane also has Hazard, Gareth Bale, Rodrygo and Lucas Vazquez to call upon.

It's a formative time in Vinicius' career, and getting on the pitch consistently will help him to develop his game.

Valladolid have scored just 14 goals in 13 La Liga matches this season, so they could benefit from some attacking reinforcement.