Report: NFL Doesn't Have Recorded Sound of Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph Brawl

The NFL said it found "no such evidence" Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur before being hit with his helmet by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett last week. One of the major reasons for the league's lack of evidence is because it reportedly has no audio from the incident.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote the league used the referee's official report, which did not say Rudolph directed a slur toward Garrett, and available camera angles for its ruling.

