Browns GM John Dorsey Lends Support to Myles Garrett After Upheld Suspension

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey offered continued "organizational support" for defensive end Myles Garrett after his indefinite suspension was upheld upon appeal Thursday:

This comes after NFL Senior Vice President of Communications Michael Signora announced Garrett's suspension was upheld after he hit Mason Rudolph in the head with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's helmet near the end of Cleveland's 21-7 victory last Thursday.

Garrett is suspended through at least the rest of the 2019 regular season and playoffs.

The NFL's announcement also revealed Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey's suspension for kicking and punching Garrett during the ensuing scuffle was reduced from three games to two.

As for the team's support of Garrett, Jake Trotter of ESPN noted Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens echoed Dorsey's sentiments on his radio show: "I have the same sentiments. I don't question Myles' character at all. The type of person he is. He's never wavered with his character. I'll always support Myles Garrett without wavering one bit just like the organization."

ESPN's Josina Anderson and Adam Schefter reported Garrett, as part of his appeal, alleged Rudolph directed a racial slur at him, but the NFL "found no such evidence" that was the case.

Rudolph's attorney, Timothy M. Younger, vehemently denied his client used a racial slur:

Cleveland will sorely miss Garrett the rest of the season. He was a Pro Bowler last year with 13.5 sacks and already has 10 sacks in 10 games in 2019, which is tied for fourth in the league. The 4-6 Browns have momentum after two straight wins but will need to continue their late-season charge without their best defensive player.