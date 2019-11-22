Leganes vs. Barcelona: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona can end a minor recent slump by seeing off bottom-of-the-table Leganes in La Liga on Saturday. The Blaugrana hit a few bumps in the road earlier this month when they lost 3-1 in Levante and were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Slavia Prague in the UEFA Champions League.

Lionel Messi got things back on track with a hat-trick during a 4-1 win over Celta Vigo, before the international break. Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann will fancy their chances of adding to their respective scoring tallies against a struggling side lacking a goal threat of their own.

Leganes have only found the net nine times in the league this season and will struggle to match Barca's star power up top. It's the main reason oddsmakers heavily back Messi and Co. to win comfortably.

Date: Saturday, November 23

Time: 12 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. ET

TV Info: beIN Sports

Live Stream: beIN Sports CONNECT

Odds

Leganes: +700 (bet $100 to win $700)

Barcelona: -250 (bet $250 to win $100)

Draw: +380

Odds per Caesars.

Messi has been on a tear since surpassing Athletic Bilbao great Telmo Zarra as the all-time leading goalscorer in La Liga:

Having Messi in this kind of form is the main reason Barca are strong enough to retain the title. It also helps to have two attackers the quality of Suarez and Griezmann in support.

Griezmann has made an inconsistent start to life with his new club after arriving from Atletico Madrid in the summer. Yet the 28-year-old should have taken confidence from his recent exploits at international level when he reached a milestone for France by scoring during a 2-0 win over Albania on Sunday:

What Griezmann needs is time to fully synchronise his movements with those of Messi and Suarez. All three of Barcelona's marquee forwards are defined by the intelligence of their runs off the ball, but getting them to click has been a problem.

So has ensuring consistent supply from midfield. It hasn't helped Ivan Rakitic continues to remain on the fringes of the team amid rumours he will move on.

Barca did reject an offer believed to be worth £13 million from an unnamed Premier League club, according to Sport (h/t MailOnline's Kieran Jackson).

The Leganes defence has been reasonably solid so far, shipping just seven goals through 13 matches. However, keeping Barca at bay looks like too tall an order even with burly Greece international Dimitris Siovas at the heart of the back line and cultured playmaker Recio underpinning midfield.