Manchester City vs. Chelsea: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2019

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, watches from the bench prior to the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Jon Super/Associated Press

Manchester City begin their Premier League encounter with Chelsea on Saturday nine points behind leaders Liverpool.

England's top flight resumes after the international break, and Pep Guardiola's team have slipped behind the west London side in the table after losing 3-1 at Anfield. Chelsea are currently third, with City one point behind in fourth.

Frank Lampard's youthful squad arrives at the Etihad Stadium on the back of six consecutive league victories.

                                    

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBC (USA)

StreamSky GoNBC Sports App

Odds: City 9-20, Chelsea 27-5, draw 77-20 (via Caesars)

          

Preview

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

After two seasons of dominance and success in England, Guardiola is faced with the biggest challenge of his career in Manchester.

Liverpool flexed their muscle in the league win over City on November 10, allowing the Reds to extend the gap between themselves and the champions.

City ended last term just one point ahead of the Merseysiders due to their unerring consistency. However, defensive issues have contributed to three losses in their 12 games this season.

Chelsea's form has been electric, and Lampard has fashioned a young team that doesn't know when it's beaten.

Chelsea's US midfielder Christian Pulisic (C) celebrates with teammates after he scores his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in London on November 9, 2019. (Photo by
ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

The Blues have developed into an efficient outfit on the road, and their best performances have come away from Stamford Bridge.

Lampard's men are on a run of seven consecutive away wins in all competitions, and if City display any signs of an Anfield hangover, Chelsea will take advantage.

The individual form of the Blues' forwards has progressively improved, with Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham being joined by Christian Pulisic and Willian as star performers.

Pulisic appeared to be struggling after his move from Borussia Dortmund, but his recent performances have reached new heights after scoring five in nine Premier League appearances.

The future appears bright for the 21-year-old United States international after replacing Eden Hazard in Chelsea's attack.

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

The Blues' defence remains their weak point, and they have conceded more goals than eight of the league's top nine. Only Arsenal have let in as many (17 goals in 12 games).

Guardiola will attempt to exploit Chelsea's back line, but Lampard's 4-3-3 formation is perfectly suited to City's aggressive tactics on the front foot.

Lampard's opening weeks as the Chelsea boss have been a success, but they now face wounded opponents who need victories. City will be expected to explode out of the blocks quickly at the Etihad in the knowledge another defeat could almost end their hopes of a third title in a row.

