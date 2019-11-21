Real Madrid Winger Lucas Vazquez Sidelined with Fractured Toe

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez is set to miss some time after he fractured a toe on his left foot.

Los Blancos published a statement on Thursday confirming Vazquez had suffered the injury during the international break, though there was no specific mention of how it happened or a return date.

The statement read: "Following the tests carried out today on our player Lucas Vazquez by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a fracture to the distal phalanx in his left hallux. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

The Spanish Football Podcast cited a report from Marca, which suggested Vazquez injured himself training in the gym:

The 28-year-old has scored 22 goals and recorded 45 assists in 192 appearances for Real, but he's endured a stunted start to the current campaign.

The Spain international was sidelined briefly with a calf complaint in October, while manager Zinedine Zidane has handed the player successive La Liga starts just once this season.

Vazquez recorded his first assist of the season when he started in a 4-0 thrashing of Eibar before the international break, having failed to feature in Real's previous five league fixtures:

His most recent injury intensifies the pressure on €100 million summer signing Eden Hazard to perform out wide, while Zidane will be glad he's handed 18-year-old Rodrygo Goes more first-team responsibilities.

Real blogger Lucas Navarrete recently said Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr. and Brahim Diaz each sit above Gareth Bale in the pecking order after the Wales star joined in the jokes regarding his status in Madrid:

Vazquez will miss Saturday's league fixture at home to Real Sociedad, as well as Tuesday's UEFA Champions League game at home to Group A rivals Paris Saint-Germain.