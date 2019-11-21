Schalke Striker Ahmed Kutucu Lists Manchester United Among Dream Destinations

TF-Images/Getty Images

Schalke youngster Ahmed Kutucu has listed Manchester United among his dream clubs and outlined his desire to play in the "beautiful and special" Premier League.

Kutucu, 19, made his initial break into Schalke's first team last season having graduated from the club's academy, and he told Fanatik (h/t Goal's James Westwood) of his career aspirations.

He said: "The Premier League is a beautiful and special league and one day I want to play there. The fans are involved and close to the gameplay, and I feel the atmosphere there is very impressive. In those stages, you want to fight to the end, even with total exhaustion."

United's ability to lure top talents has potentially in recent seasons. The Red Devils have finished among the Premier League's top four only twice in six campaigns since Sir Alex Ferguson left the helm in 2013.

When asked specifically which clubs he would like to represent, Kutucu said: "Of course, clubs with history like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus or Manchester United are every footballer's dream."

Kutucu has scored four goals and recorded two assists in 24 senior appearances for Schalke. He has one goal and one assist in eight games this campaign, both of which came during a 5-1 hammering of Paderborn in September.

David Wagner has frequently looked to Kutucu for inspiration off the bench so far this term, and the Schalke coach recently outlined one key area in which the forward could improve:

Each of the teenager's eight appearances this season have come as a substitute, though he looks likely to receive more opportunities behind the likes of Guido Burgstaller and Mark Uth as the campaign progresses.

Kutucu recently made his senior debut for Turkey in a 2-0 UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying win over Andorra:

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are United's primary attacking options through the centre at present. Romelu Lukaku left to join Inter Milan this past summer, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic was top scorer with 28 goals in 2016-17, when the Red Devils lifted both the UEFA Europa League and Carabao Cup under Jose Mourinho.

The Athletic's Adam Crafton recently wrote their efforts to sign Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Erling Haaland, 19, have increased:

Kutucu isn't the only young prospect coming through the ranks at the Veltins-Arena this season. Amine Harit, 22, has five goals and four assists in all competitions, while midfielder Suat Serdar and on-loan Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny—both also 22—have been crucial to Schalke's escalated form.

Emre Sarigul of Turkish-Football reported Manchester City held talks regarding Kutucu towards the end of the 2018-19 campaign, but Schalke's rising star has a contract with his current club until June 2022.

The competition for his signature could intensify if the player receives a run in the starting XI, and his Premier League allegiances already look decided should United show interest.