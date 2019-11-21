Emre Can Says 'The Situation Must Change' If He's to Stay at Juventus

Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

Juventus midfielder Emre Can has said his "situation must change" if he's to remain at the club following a fall down the pecking order since Maurizio Sarri took over as manager.

Can, 25, has started once in all competitions for Juventus this season, leading him to suggest he'll consider a future away from Turin unless his status improves, per Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia):

"I'm still a Juventus player. Obviously I'm not satisfied with my situation, but I'm keeping my foot on the accelerator and I give 100 per cent in every training session.

"I'm trying to change my situation, no player is happy when they don't play.

"That's my situation in Turin right now, and I'll have to think about what makes the most sense to me over the winter. I certainly see myself in Turin, but the situation must change.”

The player left Liverpool in June 2018 after his contract with the Reds expired, and Can made 37 appearances across all competitions for the Bianconeri during his maiden term under Massimiliano Allegri.

However, since Sarri took charge over the summer, he's made four Serie A appearances for a combined total of 150 minutes on the pitch this campaign.

Can has kept his place in the plans of Germany coach Joachim Low despite the drop in minutes and recently featured for the national team when they secured automatic qualification to UEFA Euro 2020:

Rodrigo Bentancur, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and Sami Khedira each sit ahead of Can in Juve's midfield ranks, and Sarri appears settled with his current selection.

Juventus blogger Arjun Pradeep questioned the manager's rotation tactics—or lack thereof in Can's case:

Calciomercato.com reported Can has a release clause of €50 million (£42.8 million), but that figure only activates at the beginning of his third season in Turin, which won't be until next summer.

That means any club interested in a January transfer window move will have to agree a fee with Juve, should they decide to cash in.

Bild reporter Christian Falk said a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain was discussed this past summer, when Rabiot completed a move from the Parc des Princes after his own contract expired:

Can has a contract with the Bianconeri that runs until the summer of 2022, and it seems unlikely he'll wait another two-and-a-half years to execute another free transfer if he wishes to leave Turin.

Sarri's side travel to Atalanta on Saturday when the Serie A leaders will seek to extend their one-point cushion at the summit, with Can hoping to make his first club appearance in almost a month.